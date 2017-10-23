FindBiometrics and Money20/20 Announce Premier Partnership

“Money20/20 is proud to collaborate with FindBiometrics, the leading source of biometrics industry news, commentary and thought leadership,”

FindBiometrics, the most trusted online voice in biometrics and identity management, and Money20/20, the host of the world’s largest global events enabling payments and financial services innovation, are proud to announce a new Premier Biometrics Media Partnership. The union comes at a critical moment in the mobile, retail, marketing, payments, banking, data security and identity technology industries where both parties are the respective thought leaders in their fields.

2017 was a landmark year of mainstreaming, disruption and evolution in identity, biometrics and finance. As the demand for convenience intersects with a growing need for security, assurance and privacy, technologies such as iris, face, voice, fingerprint, palm vein and behavioral recognition are becoming integral to the everyday experience of money. Money20/20 identified the need to cover this trend early on and believes that its importance will continue to grow. FindBiometrics recognized the importance of engaging with financial industry decision makers and thought leaders through an industry-leading organization.

“Money20/20 is proud to collaborate with FindBiometrics, the leading source of biometrics industry news, commentary and thought leadership,” said Tracey Davies, President, Money20/20. “FindBiometrics brought Money20/20 its first biometric panel in 2014, igniting ongoing discussions of identity, privacy, convenience and security taking place internationally at our conferences across the globe. Money20/20 is dedicated to realizing the vision of disruptive ways consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money. FindBiometrics is responsible for bringing conversations of identity to vertical markets like finance, so this partnership is a natural step for us.”

“Simply put, Money20/20 is the most important financial industry conference, period,” said Peter O’Neill, President and Founder, FindBiometrics. “The events organized by Money20/20 in North America, Europe and Asia continue to be visionary, sparking innovation and making connections like no other player in their field is able to do. In partnership with FindBiometrics, Money20/20 ensures the scope of their leadership includes the constantly evolving, increasingly integral biometrics industry.”

To learn more about biometrics, the future of money and Money20/20 events, visit http://www.money2020.com and http://www.findbiometrics.com

About FindBiometrics:

FindBiometrics is the most trusted industry voice in biometrics and global identity management. For over 15 years FindBiometrics has brought you the most important industry news, in-depth articles, expert live webcasts with renowned industry thought leaders, in-person event coverage from around the world, and the resources to connect vendors with clients who want the best identity management technology out there. At this watershed moment in digital identity, the industry turns to our editorial team for expertise and our leadership in bringing biometrics to the conferences where we speak. Join the conversation now at http://www.findbiometrics.com

About Money20/20:

Money20/20 organizes the largest global events enabling payments and financial services innovation for connected commerce at the intersection of mobile, retail, marketing services, data and technology. With 11,000+ attendees, including more than 1,700 CEOs & Presidents, from over 4,500 companies and 85 countries at its 2016 U.S. event, Money20/20 is critical to realizing the vision of disruptive ways in which consumers and businesses manage, spend and borrow money. Money20/20 will be held at The Venetian in Las Vegas, October 22-25, 2017.

In just five years, Money20/20 fundamentally disrupted the status quo and established an entirely new and groundbreaking scale and standard for industry events.