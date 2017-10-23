We are elated to honor Stephen Pagliuca as our Business and Community Leader of the Year. His unwavering dedication, commitment, and leadership contribution to numerous civic projects and charitable causes for children have helped and inspired people in the Boston area and beyond

The Harvard Business School Association of Boston (HBSAB), one of the world’s largest alumni Clubs of Harvard Business School (HBS), will present Stephen Pagliuca, HBS MBA class of 1982, with the Business and Community Leadership Award at its Inaugural Leadership Dinner to be held on May 3, 2018 at the Harvard Club, Back Bay, Boston, MA.

The event will bring over 250 top business and community leaders along with HBS alumni to celebrate the Business and Community Leader of the Year. The event will also highlight the mission of the Club to connect leaders who make a difference in the world and reaches over 8,000 HBS alumni in the Greater Boston community.

HBSAB’s community outreach and initiatives include its award-winning Community Action Partners (CAP) program, that empowers Harvard Business School and Kennedy School alumni to channel their business expertise to create impact in the nonprofit sector. Community Action Partners marshals from 80 to 120 alumni volunteers to serve nonprofits by providing more than 7,000 hours of pro bono services each year. Since its inception, CAP has served over 200 nonprofit clients in a variety of sectors. Community Action Partners will celebrate its 25th Anniversary this year.

“We are elated to honor Stephen Pagliuca as our Business and Community Leader of the Year. His unwavering dedication, commitment, and leadership contribution to numerous civic projects and charitable causes for children have helped and inspired people in the Boston area and beyond. He clearly embodies the mission of HBS and HBSAB,” states Stephen Pittman, President, Harvard Business School Association of Boston.

Among the several nonprofits and causes Pagliuca supports, one Massachusetts nonprofit stated, "During more than a decade of serving as Chairman to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (MSPCC), Steve's leadership, dedication and steadfast support made a real difference in the lives of thousands of children by keeping them safe, healthy and thriving.”- Mary McGeown, Executive Director, MSPCC.

In addition, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey stated, “Greater Boston’s strength comes from leaders who make our community’s well-being their personal responsibility. Steve Pagliuca exemplifies that commitment. We’ve worked together to protect civil rights, stand against racism, and advance opportunity for all Massachusetts residents. Steve’s philanthropic and civic leadership has improved the lives of countless children and families in our state. I commend the HBS Association of Boston for their choice.”

For more information on Harvard Business School Association of Boston, please visit: http://www.hbsab.org. For more information on the Inaugural Leadership Dinner including corporate engagement and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: http://www.hbsab.org/inauguraldinner or contact Christina E. Thirkell at 617-515-3241 or cthirkell@hbsab.org.

About Harvard Business School Association of Boston

The Harvard Business School Association of Boston (HBSAB) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that promotes learning, professional networking, business growth, and fosters goodwill and community service. HBSAB mission is to connect leaders who make a difference in the world and strives to generate an inclusive environment based on integrity and excellence.