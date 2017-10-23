ISS 24/7 Announces Name Change to 24/7 Software & Corporate Rebranding

The name change represents our indefatigable mission to deliver the most effective real-time communications software for our customers – our most treasured assets we aim to serve with intense focus.

ISS 24/7 recently announced that it changed its name to 24/7 Software and is rebranding. The management team realizes a grander vision for the company. 24/7 Software’s customer base and sales & support operations are now global, which reflects the true essence of 24/7 Software. 24/7 Software built its software for effective use on any property. This robustness means the platform can be used as a 24/7 solution by customers.

As a company that focuses on operations management software for all types of properties, the rebranding consisted of creating a newly aligned mission statement:

To provide the world’s most effective proactive operations platform to enhance real-time communications, maximize experience, and reduce risk.

“24/7 Software is focused on providing the world’s best proactive operations platform. The name change represents our indefatigable mission to deliver the most effective real-time communications software for our customers – our most treasured assets we aim to serve with intense focus. Everything we build serves this purpose and benefits our customers first, which results in exponential growth of our business.” – Gerald Hwasta, Chairman & CEO, 24/7 Software

In 2017, 24/7 Software refocused its strategy in the following ways:

Proactive Operations Platform – Realigned the software modules to create a unified platform that features incident management, text communication, maintenance, guard tours, inspections, lost & found, customer requests, task management, activity tracking, and visitor management.

Solutions Focus – Retooled the platform to provide applicability for any property, enabling customers from sports, entertainment, retail, transportation, conferences, security services, hospitality, property management, education, healthcare, government, and corporate to run proactive operations.

Scope of Market – Expanded resources for sales, support, and development internationally to serve the rapidly growing customer base.

As a result of these actions, 24/7 Software launched 247software.com, the company’s new website that showcases the unique 24/7 Software brand, mission, platform offerings, customer listing, and dedication to world-class support and training.

About 24/7 Software

24/7 Software is a leading provider of operations management software solutions for operations centers including, commercial and residential properties, corporate, sports, and public entertainment venues. 24/7 Software provides real-time communications technology to promote security, increase efficiency and effectiveness of operations, and enhance customer experience. 24/7 Software offers software solutions for communication, reporting, maintenance management, security, tracking, inspections & credentialing, and lost & found.

24/7 Software is the world leader in providing communication and reporting software solutions to the sports and entertainment market. The company’s solutions are implemented in 84% of the NFL stadiums, 77% of the MLB ballparks, 70% of the NHL arenas, 60% of the NBA arenas, over 60 NCAA FBS football venues, 100% of the International Speedway Corporation (ISC) tracks, 87% of the tracks where Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races are held, and 10 MLS Soccer stadiums. Many of the largest music festivals, air shows, and major events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Championship Game, World Series, Kentucky Derby, and Pan American Games have utilized 24/7 Software software solutions.

24/7 Software’s international customers include the O2 Arena in London, Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Rogers Place in Edmonton, Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and the Perth Airport in Australia. 24/7 Software is also used by leading organizations including corporations, convention centers, shopping malls, amusement parks, schools, and airports.

Readers interested in learning more about the customer list and platform, visit https://www.247Software.com.