Older Patients and Pleural Mesothelioma Surrgery There was no intergroup difference in length of hospital stay or in in-hospital, 30-day or 90-day mortality.

The scientists reached that conclusion after analyzing the outcomes of 282 pleural mesothelioma patients who underwent extended pleurectomy and decortication between 1999 and 2016.

“There was no intergroup difference in length of hospital stay or in in-hospital, 30-day or 90-day mortality,” reports study author Annabel Jane Sharkey, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon and Clinical Fellow in the Department of Cancer Studies at the University of Leicester.

According to the report published in Interactive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, what made a bigger difference was whether or not a mesothelioma patient had chemotherapy either before or after their surgery. Regardless of age, patients whose mesothelioma cancer had spread to their lymph nodes had poorer outcomes.

“This study seeks to correct a common misconception about age and is good news for older mesothelioma patients who are in otherwise good physical condition, which is more common today than in years past,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

