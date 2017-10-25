Positek RFID's Innovative RFID Technology Awarded Patent

Positek RFID, the complete RFID systems, solutions and integration company serving the textile maintenance industry, today announced that it has been awarded a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its portal RFID technology. Positek RFID’s Cyclone and Tornado RFID Portals enable companies to process large volumes of textiles efficiently, quickly and accurately.

Positek RFID provides reading solutions that specialize in volume tracking for the textile maintenance industry. Their innovative RFID technology tracks thousands of pieces with lightning speed and guaranteed accuracy. Any textile that has an RFID tag embedded can be loaded onto conveyor belts or into carts, containers, slings or other bulk moving solutions and can be scanned through one of their portals or tunnels.

“Our patented RFID technology provides a competitive advantage over other solutions available in the marketplace and is unique in textile management,” said Jeffrey Markman, President of Positek RFID. “The advances we’ve made in RFID have a deep effect in the efficiency, processing and filling of orders for many companies that manage inventory around the United States. We are very proud to contribute to the textile industry’s advancements in innovation.”

Positek RFID’s Cyclone RFID Portal and its Tornado RFID Portal are designed to scan thousands of RFID tagged items in seconds. The unique design of the reader limits reading outside of the portal and concentrates the signal where it is needed most.

About Positek RFID

Positek RFID was formed in 2001 to provide process improvement solutions based on RFID. The company has been a technology vendor in the textile maintenance industry since 1973, serving thousands of rental customers in uniform, linen, party, medical, tuxedo, dry cleaning, hospitality and more. Positek RFID creates and installs custom-designed laundry management solutions that enable companies to cut labor costs, reduce merchandise costs, eliminate shortages, accurately track, sort and inventory goods, and improve productivity, thereby increasing profitability. For more information, visit http://www.PositekRFID.com.