Cyber Security goes under the lens as the fifth annual Privacy Xchange Forum kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sponsored by CyberScout®, this unique conference hosts industry experts from Government, the FBI, F100 insurance, technology and finance companies who are gathering to discuss the implications of an evolving privacy and cybersecurity landscape.

Taking place at the Westin Lake Las Vegas from October 22 to 24, the forum looks at the increasing complexity, velocity and frequency of cyber crime in today’s connected world, with the theme “Cyber Risk Jumps to Hyperspace.”

Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and a national figure with broad and deep experience in cybersecurity, corruption and public policy, will deliver the keynote today identifying the biggest cyber threats businesses currently face.

Other speakers presenting this week include some of the most influential global experts on cyber crime:



NBC commentator and author Malcolm Nance, whose book, The Plot to Hack America, predicted that Russian hackers were trying to influence the 2017 elections;

Cybersecurity guru Bruce Schneier, considered one of the deepest and most technically literate thinkers about cybersecurity in the world today;

Wired writer Garrett Graff who will dissect the take-down of the Zeus virus and its implications for defeating future attacks;

John Krebs, Attorney and Identity Theft Manager at the Federal Trade Commission, who will provide an update on trends, challenges and potential solutions; and

CyberScout’s Chairman and Founder Adam Levin, a nationally recognized expert on cyber security, privacy, identity theft, fraud and personal finance

“I am amazed by the passion, intelligence and energy that our customers and partners bring to PXF every year, “said Matt Cullina, CyberScout’s CEO. “Their appetite to exchange best practices and identify solutions for current cybersecurity threats is inspiring. We’re excited to use the knowledge shared at PXF 2017 to further drive innovation in keeping businesses safe from vulnerabilities and cyber crime.”

As information security threats become more complex and widespread, and as new vulnerabilities are discovered and exploited on a daily basis, mitigating these threats has become more challenging than ever before. The discussions that take place at CyberScout’s Privacy Xchange Forum will not only aim to identify new solutions for addressing cyber crime, but will also help shape the privacy and cyber security agenda for the coming year. Conference sessions will address the following topics:



The FTC’s latest data on identity theft trends and data

The hidden risks in cyber coverage

Social bullying and its impacts on families

Risks related to emerging social and Internet of Things threats

Protecting against loss from ransomware attacks

What to expect next: the hacker underground’s latest ploys

Update on global privacy regulations

For more information, including the conference agenda, visit http://privacyxchangeforum.com/. You can also follow along via Twitter using the hashtag #PxF2017.

The Forum’s sponsors include Berkley Re Solutions, Cyber adAPT, Scandia, Experian, Rust Kinsella Consulting Media, Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., Assessment Forge, Robinson+Cole, Digital Risk Resources and Mutual Boiler Re.

About CyberScout

CyberScout has gained a reputation as the best-in-class provider of identity and data defense services – from proactive protection and education to successful resolution. Available to millions of consumers through leading insurance and financial companies as well as employers, CyberScout’s services are provided by 16 of the top 20 U.S. property and casualty insurance carriers, and six of the top seven Canadian insurers. As the industry leader for over 13 years, CyberScout has been setting the gold standard for identity and data defense services – from proactive protection and education to successful resolution. Formerly IDT911, CyberScout combines boots-on-the-ground experience with high-touch personal service to help commercial clients and individuals minimize risk and maximize recovery.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Providence, Rhode Island, CyberScout has North American operation centers in Phoenix, Arizona, and Montreal, Canada, and in Galway, Ireland, serving Europe. To learn more, visit http://www.cyberscout.com.

