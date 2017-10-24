CartPros CartPros gives cart owners a one-stop, hassle-free way to get the replacement parts they need.

In the old days, consumers and fleet managers needing replacement golf cart parts had to cross their fingers before they hit the buy button, hoping that the part they ordered was the right fit. But thankfully, those frustrated by the trial-and-error process associated with purchasing replacement service parts for their golf carts finally have a solution.

Today, startup website CartPros.com unveiled its CartFiT search technology, which allows users to search for replacement golf cart parts the same way that they search for parts for their everyday vehicles. Users simply enter their golf cart make, model, year and type of engine to see all available parts that will fit their specific cart. Then they may narrow their search by a particular category or type of part to find the exact part for their needs.

THE ONLY GOLF CART PART SITE THAT LETS YOU SEARCH, NOT GUESS

CartPros.com is the only site on the Web that has a proprietary database of more than 7,500+ parts (and growing) where users can search for replacement parts for specific golf carts. Unlike other golf cart parts and accessory websites, only CartPros.com’s CartFiT search technology can show you the exact part that will fit your golf car manufactured by Yamaha, Columbia, E-Z-GO or Club Car.

ACCOUNT TOOLS MAKE FLEET MANAGEMENT A BREEZE

CartPros.com was developed out of its parent company’s frustration at trying to quickly find the right parts for its customers’ cart fleets. The site’s CartFiT search technology and its account tools reflect this experience, with a desire to make the process as hassle-free and streamlined as possible. Account tools make it easy to save one, dozens or hundreds of carts; track purchases and order status; access order history; quickly reorder parts, and much more.

OPTIMIZED FOR ON-THE-GO USE

Additionally, CartPros.com is optimized for use on mobile and tablet devices, making it as easy for users to search and order parts from on the road or in the field as it is while sitting behind their desks. “The entire experience is designed to make it as painless as possible for golf cart owners, dealers and fleet managers to quickly and easily find and order the parts they need without having to jump through all of the hoops they currently have to today,” said Caleb Amundson, Vice President of CartPros. “CartPros gives cart owners a one-stop, hassle-free way to get the replacement parts they need.”

ABOUT CARTPROS.COM

With its parent company Electric Movement (now Electric Fleet) in the electric vehicle industry since 2007, CartPros.com was born out of years of frustration in trying to quickly and efficiently find the right parts for our customers’ carts and cart fleets. Wanting to make it easy to search and find the right part for your cart, the CartPros team developed its CartFiT search technology so that fleet managers and customers can find replacement parts for their carts as easily and they can for their everyday vehicles. CartPros is the only site online where users can search for replacement golf cart parts instead of guessing.