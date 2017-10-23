Member of The Garden Group Network of Companies Makes INC 5000 List

The Garden Group's Network Company Mars Services was selected for the 2017 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies “We are proud of the team at Mars Services that has worked hard to earn this prestigious honor.” - Josh Terry, President of The Garden Group

The Garden Group announced today that Mars Services, a member of The Garden Group network of companies, was selected for the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list. Mars Services ranked 981 on the list, representing three-year sales growth of over 440 percent. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and mid-sized businesses.

Josh Terry, President of The Garden Group stated, “We are proud of the team at Mars Services that has worked hard to earn this prestigious honor.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies are the most competitive crop in the list’s history, with aggregate revenue of $206 billion and collectively generating 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Mars Services ranked fourth among companies classified in the construction industry and 51st overall. Nationwide, Mars Services ranked 45th among companies classified in the construction industry.

About The Garden Group: The Garden Group is a family-owned diversified holding company in Dallas, TX that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24-hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing, maintenance, make-ready and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group network of companies.

About Josh Terry: Josh Terry is the President of The Garden Group, a family-owned diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas. In 2011, Mr. Terry co-founded Acis Capital Management, LP, a fixed income asset manager which, from 2011 until his departure in 2016, he helped grow to $3.7 billion in assets under management. At Acis, Mr. Terry served as Portfolio Manager for all funds under management, including a two-time award-winning hedge fund. Mr. Terry was also previously Partner and Head of Trading and Structured Products at Highland Capital Management, where he served as a member of the Investment Committee and managed fixed income portfolios totaling over $10 billion in assets. He started his career at Stephens Inc. as an analyst in the investment banking division. Mr. Terry has over ten years of experience investing in a wide range of asset classes, including bank loans, high yield bonds, structured products, distressed investments, real estate, equities and derivatives. Mr. Terry currently serves on the Board of Governors and Finance Committee of Uplift Education and on the Board of Directors of Friends of the Katy Trail. Mr. Terry received a BBA in Finance and Economics, summa cum laude, from Baylor University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About Inc. Media: Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.