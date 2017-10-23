Empire SUITE at CCH Users Conference 2017 These new products are the result of our long-term collaboration with Wolters Kluwer, The Wolters Kluwer team has been an excellent partner. Together we have worked to identify the needs of their CCH Axcess customers and can now provide the advanced functionality that is in demand by those firms.

Empire SUITE is proud to announce the immediate availability of a new, seamless OIP and Data Access based integration between Empire RESOURCE, its award-winning cloud based resource scheduling system, and Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Axcess practice management solution. The OIP and Data Axcess based integration allows CCH Axcess users to schedule staff in Empire RESOURCE without having to do any duplicate entry for employees, clients, projects or other important information, saving time and resources. At the CCH User Conference in San Francisco this week, Empire SUITE executives will be on-hand showing the latest integration capabilities and functions most important to the discerning resource scheduling professionals.

Empire SUITE “Makes CCH Better”

Simply put, users of CCH’s Axcess or ProSystem fx products will greatly benefit from the seamless integration of Empire SUITE’s functionality to improve the efficiency and operation of CCH. For example, a new enhancement to Empire CALENDAR, a Microsoft Outlook plug-in, allows staff assignments created in Empire RESOURCE to be downloaded automatically into the user’s Microsoft Outlook calendar. The enhancement is available for Empire SUITE customers using either Microsoft Exchange Server or Microsoft Office 365.

Empire SUITE also announced the release of its new version of Empire TIME OFF, its personal time off (PTO) management solution. This new version provides instant notifications to users and managers when a PTO request is either entered, approved or rejected. The email message to managers now includes all of the information needed to approve or reject the PTO request, including conflicts caused if the request is granted and a listing of other team members who will be on PTO at the same time. This new feature allows managers to make sure they are adequately staffed at all times.

"These new products are the result of our long-term collaboration with Wolters Kluwer,” stated Bill Cornfield, President of WSG, the maker of Empire SUITE. “The Wolters Kluwer team has been an excellent partner. Together we have worked to identify the needs of their CCH Axcess customers and can now provide the advanced functionality that is in demand by those firms."

As testament to the success of its partnership with Wolters-Kluwer CCH, Empire SUITE creator WSG Systems Corp. announced that CCH Axcess customer Lindquist von Husen & Joyce is a live customer on Empire RESOURCE and Empire CALENDAR. Lindquist von Husen & Joyce has been successfully scheduling their employees, clients and projects created in CCH Axcess and Workstream and integrated with Empire SUITE. As new employees, clients and projects are added in CCH Axcess and Workstream, the seamless integration downloads the details into Empire RESOURCE for scheduling.

WSG’s award-winning Empire SUITE enterprise resource software is fast becoming the go-to set of tools to help instill financial discipline in support of project success. It also complements the world’s most popular software packages from companies such as Microsoft, Wolters Kluwer, Deltek, SAP and Oracle, with integrated easy-to-use tools to make some of today’s most complex and costly business project management tasks easier and more efficient. Major organizations around the globe have deployed Empire SUITE and are reaping the cost, operational and efficiency benefits from enhanced project and resource management.

Empire SUITE focuses on resource management from a financial perspective, allowing management to track project time, budget and resources in real-time. From accounting to HR to IT to finance, virtually every department in the enterprise will benefit from the features offered to streamline operations, and employees appreciate the user-friendly interface and mobile access for on-the-go data input.

For more information, please visit the Empire SUITE product page on the company’s website or contact us at info(at)wsg(dot)com or via phone at +1.212.675.2500.