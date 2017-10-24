Kroll Ontrack, a leading provider of data recovery solutions, has released its new version of Ontrack® EasyRecovery™ for Windows® and MacOS®. The do-it-yourself software is designed to help individual and business users, as well as service providers, to retrieve data from internal hard drives and SSDs, as well as from any type of external media, such as flash drives or SD cards. The software is capable of recovering damaged or deleted files, as well as data from formatted or corrupted volumes or initialized disks. The new version of Ontrack EasyRecovery comes with a series of enhanced features, including a new scan engine and a simplified user interface that allows users to recover data with minimal effort. Kroll Ontrack also introduces a dedicated version for third party IT vendors and service providers.

Bundle of new features makes data recovery easier than ever

Home users looking for simple and intuitive data recovery software, as well as organizations in need of a powerful in-house data recovery tool, can now benefit from a new, state-of-the-art scanning engine that provides faster recovery speeds. Additional enhancements allow users to:



Save scans, pause and resume the recovery process: Users can choose between quick and advanced scanning options depending on the data loss scenario. The new software release also gives users the ability to save completed scans, as well as pause and resume the recovery process at any time.

Preview files: Users may preview recoverable files before they are recovered. Ontrack EasyRecovery scans the storage media, lists all lost or deleted files and then classifies them in Tree View, File Type and Deleted List. In addition, the software provides the option to preview files while scanning the media.

Create disk images: Users have the option to create a disk image of any drive, partition or volume, and recover data from any previously created images. This includes, creating images of hard drives, existing logical volumes and any removable media devices.

“The new release of Ontrack EasyRecovery comes with a series of frequently-requested features that make data recovery easier than ever. This includes the possibility to save scans, pause and resume the recovery process whenever necessary or preview files to optimize recovery choices,” said Chris Weiler, President and CEO of KrolLDiscovery. “With the user in mind, we have enhanced the scope of features for a better, state-of-the-art recovery outcome and have updated the software to also support the latest MacOS and Windows versions.”

Dedicated version for Windows and MacOS for a better recovery outcome

Ontrack EasyRecovery is available for Mac operating systems, including Sierra 10.12, 10.11, 10.10 and legacy OS, and is offered in a reviewed and simpler license model. The dedicated recovery tool for MacOS supports any HFS, HFS+, NTFS, FAT or EXFAT formatted hard drive. It recovers lost files on iMac®, MacBook Pro®, MacBook Air®, Mac Mini® and Mac Pro®, plus deleted Time Machine® backup data. Ontrack EasyRecovery repairs corrupted Mac volumes, recovers deleted partitions and optimizes the performance of Mac volumes.

The Windows version helps to recover files from internal HDDs and SSDs, any external storage device and from multiple file systems (NTFS, FAT, FAT16, FAT32 and ExFAT). It enables users to search for individual deleted files in their logical drive by name or type, even in NTFS formatted partitions. The version also provides advanced RAID data recovery features for physical and virtual RAID 0, 5, or 6 systems with automatic detection and raw recovery capabilities.

Free and pay-versions for any type of recovery scenario

Ontrack EasyRecovery is available in various versions, including a free version that supports the recovery of up to 1GB and is ideal to test the software before opting for one of the enhanced pay-versions:



Ontrack® EasyRecovery™ Home is a comprehensive data recovery tool for home users who need a quick and easy-to-use solution to recover digital photos, movies, music and important documents.

Ontrack® EasyRecovery™ Professional is tailored for small to medium businesses and helps recover and protect business-critical data with an enhanced set of file recovery tools such as email recovery, hex viewer, bad block/block usage diagnostics, imaging tools for hard drives, partitions and volumes, raw recovery and signature search.

Ontrack® EasyRecovery™ Technician is designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), information technology vendors and service providers and includes a license to provide recovery services to third parties, along with support for RAID systems.

The new version of Ontrack EasyRecovery is now available for download at http://www.krollontrack.com/products/data-recovery-software.

About Kroll Ontrack, Inc.

Kroll Ontrack provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. Part of the KrolLDiscovery brand, Kroll Ontrack provides ediscovery services and market leading data recovery for any type of media – hard drives, SSD, server, RAID, virtual, cloud, mobile, tape, NAS/SAN/DAS, laptop, desktop computers and Apple devices. Additionally, through proprietary technologies and expert services around the globe, Kroll Ontrack helps clients with email extraction, tape management and data destruction. For more information about Kroll Ontrack offerings, please visit http://www.krollontrack.com. Or follow @KrollOntrack on Twitter.

###

Media Contact: Jennifer Duits, 952-906-4868, jennifer.duits(at)krolldiscovery(dot)com