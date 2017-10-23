FL Green Team Makes Mark with “Whole House Approach”

FL Green Team's Whole House Approach Helps Homeowners Breathe Easy “Most air conditioning contractors are simply ‘equipment changers’," says Reed Wilson, CEO of the FL Green Team.

The FL Green Team is disrupting the norms of traditional air conditioning installation with their “Whole Home Approach” to air conditioning replacement, which makes homes more comfortable, healthy, and energy-efficient.

Purchasing a new air conditioning system is a complicated undertaking today. Changes in government efficiency requirements for air conditioning have caused the industry to completely redesign their equipment with a host of options that can be overwhelming for homeowners.

An air conditioning system is more than a condenser (the outside unit) and the air handler (the inside unit). One of the most overlooked parts of an air conditioning system is the air distribution system or ductwork.

“Most air conditioning contractors are simply ‘equipment changers’,” says Reed Wilson, CEO of the FL Green Team. “They replace the two mechanical components of the system without taking into consideration how the new equipment integrates with the entire home, and how it is going to perform with existing ductwork. It makes little sense to install a new high efficiency air conditioner and hook it up to leaky or undersized ductwork.”

The FL Green Team’s approach is different. Wilson is a state certified energy rater and his company uses the “Whole House Approach” when estimating cost to replace an air conditioning system.

The first step includes surveying the home, as well as the owner to address their needs and desires. Secondly, FL Green Team looks at the overall system, which includes the ductwork.

Sophisticated diagnostic equipment determines duct leakage and can verify design specifications for air flow into each room. Air conditioners are rated under laboratory conditions and according to the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) many systems deliver only 50% of their rated capacity. ACCA states, “the most critical and often ignored portion of the system is its air-distribution system”.

Many homes don’t have properly sized ductwork, and that can lead to uncomfortable temperatures in specific areas, high humidity levels, algae and mildew growth, and excessive electric bills. Properly sizing and sealing ductwork can solve issues like this, making homes more comfortable, healthy, and energy efficient.

If a home has been altered with new windows, insulation, window tinting or added new space, the cooling requirements may have changed. FL Green Team can perform a load calculation to determine what the right size air conditioner is for the home, and then verify each room is getting proper air flow.

Additionally, FL Green Team offers air purification systems that can eliminate allergens and odors, high flow air filters that filter 100 times better than conventional filters and only need to be changed once a year, as well as, Wi-Fi thermostats with built-in humidity controls that allows homeowners to monitor the temperature and humidity level from virtually anywhere.

Not all homes require modifying or replacing ductwork but, it’s important to inspect the ductwork to make this determination.

FL Green Team is gaining market-share and creating lifelong customers through its whole home approach and commitment to honesty and integrity.

About FL Green Team

FL Green Team is a customer-focused, progressive HVAC business in Ft. Myers that prides itself on quality work. The company builds long-term relationships with customers through its “Whole House approach”. The FL Green Team admits is not the cheapest A/C company, but is proud to provide value-added services so customers recognize them as the best value.

