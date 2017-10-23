Learn the top tools and languages from world class instructors at ODSC.

ODSC West 2017 returns to San Francisco on November 2nd to 4th. With over 3,500 attendees it will be one of the largest gatherings of data scientists and business professionals on the West Coast this fall.

Major focus areas of this conference include deep learning, machine learning, predictive analytics, NLP, and many other topics. This year's event will be one of the largest with over 10 breakout sessions over 3 days to include over 120 data science talks, workshops, and training sessions with world class instructors.

Attendees often visit ODSC's free data science and AI training videos to begin learning career enhancing skills from some of the best and brightest.

Networking

Connecting with thousands of your data science peers is essential for acquiring the game-changing contacts necessary to bring your ambitions to reality. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner interested in networking with high-level business executives or if you are looking to break into the world of data science for the first time, ODSC West 2017 offers you exceptional value.

Get hired at the ODSC Career Fair. Searching for a job when you need one is never a good plan. Data science is a huge field and it takes time to find the right role. This is the perfect chance to meet face-to-face with recruiters from over 30+ cool startups and Fortune 500 companies, filling more than 200 positions.

Learning

The majority of data science conferences focus on one topic, overlooking the bigger picture. It is easy to find a conference that focuses on one topic such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Data Visualization or Big Data. It is rare to find an event that combines all these topics. ODSC West provides a well-rounded learning experience that includes all of these topics and more, such as our new Data Science Research and Data Science Kick Start focus areas.

Attendees get access to more than 120 incredible talks, workshops and training sessions. This year’s speaker lineup is stacked with some extremely talented individuals across many different industries.

Training

The best way to learn is by doing. That’s why ODSC West features more than 32 data science workshops and 20 intensive training sessions designed to enhance your data science resume.

Learn from some of the best data science speakers including: DJ Patil (Former U.S. Chief Data Scientist) Wes McKinney (Pandas) and many others as they show you how the latest tools, trends and languages are transforming our world.

Having a healthy skill set of open source tools helps any resume. Familiarity with Python, R, Julia, Stan, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Drill, Hadoop, and Spark are all things peers and employers look for. These tools and many more can be found at ODSC.

Being a great data scientist requires a journey of learning, training and networking to maximize your full potential. Events like ODSC West should be a part of that journey.