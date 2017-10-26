The smart building technology market is evolving quickly, and we are confident that SensorSuite has the expertise, solutions – and now the capital – to deliver cost effective solutions to asset managers, particularly in the high-rise residential market

SensorSuite® Inc., an Internet of Things (IoT) company that develops and sells innovative wireless monitoring and energy saving solutions for commercial and residential buildings, has closed a strategic venture investment from GreenSoil. This investment will provide capital as well as opportunities to leverage Greensoil’s broad real estate network to expand and accelerate the deployment of SensorSuite systems.

The Greensoil Building Innovation Fund (Greensoil) is a growth equity fund investing in companies that provide products, services and technologies which make real estate and infrastructure more productive, efficient and sustainable.

“As asset managers face rising energy prices and challenges associated with older buildings, the need for systems that are smart enough to save money without human intervention and reduce operational risks have become an important part of their strategy,” said SensorSuite CEO, Robert Platek. “SensorSuite empowers property owners with scalable digital building solutions to address their sustainability needs now and in the future.”

The financing builds on an exceptional year for SensorSuite which saw a rapidly growing roster of clients, key executive appointments, and market momentum in the growing areas of energy management and IOT technologies for buildings. SensorSuite was also named one of Canada’s Top New Growth Companies on the 2017 Startup 50 in Canadian Business magazine.

“After following SensorSuite’s progress in the market for some time, our team is pleased to launch this formal partnership that will help our investors and affiliates improve the management of their assets using SensorSuite’s best-in-class wireless technology,” said Jamie James, Managing Partner of the fund. “The smart building technology market is evolving quickly, and we are confident that SensorSuite has the expertise, solutions – and now the capital – to deliver cost effective solutions to asset managers, particularly in the high-rise residential market in the near term.”

SensorSuite is also pleased to announce Jamie James will be joining the board of directors. Jamie brings a wealth of experience in the smart building industry to SensorSuite.

Find out more at: http://www.sensorsuite.com

About SensorSuite®

SensorSuite®, an innovator in smart building technology, has created the first affordable enterprise-level smart building solution.

SensorSuite develops real-time building intelligence cloud platforms for reducing operational risks and improving the efficiency of buildings. The company creates solutions using leading-edge sensors, cloud analytics, building controls, and software interfaces to reduce energy costs, increase occupant comfort, and allow owners and occupants to extract more value out of their respective space(s).

About Greensoil

Greensoil Building Innovation Fund (GBIF) invests in early and growth stage real estate technology companies that provide products, services and technologies which make real estate and infrastructure more productive, efficient and sustainable. GBIF’s partners are real estate owners, managers, developers and other strategic and impact investors. The fund has made seven investments to date in highly relevant real estate technology verticals, including: lighting and controls, workflow optimization and data management, energy storage, visualization and mapping.

For more information, please refer to http://www.greensoil-investments.com.