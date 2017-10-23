ProReveal Paint Strokes - FCPX Effects - Pixel Film Plugin ProReveal Paint Strokes is the newsest unmasking plugin made for FCPX editors.

Unmask anything with ProReveal Paint Strokes for Final Cut Pro X. This collection of revealing tools allows editors to create paintbrush strokes showing underlying layers. This package includes presets with variations of 2-10 movable brush points and 4 thickness types. Each preset includes over 30 brush samples and fully customizable controls making possibilities endless in Final Cut Pro X.

ProReveal Paint Strokes can be applied to any layer in the FCPX timeline to unmask said layer using smooth brush strokes. First, choose a preset from the Effects browser. Then, simply drag and drop the effect on top of the footage to be unmasked. Reveal text, logos, videos, images and more using ProReveal Paint Strokes.

ProReveal Paint Strokes comes with presets that include 2,4,6,8 or 10 points. Select a 2 point preset for simple straight strokes, or opt for a 10 point preset to create more dynamic movements. Users can also choose between 4 thickness types including straight, tapered in and out, tapered in only, or tapered out only.

Select one of the 30 included brush styles in ProReveal Paint Strokes by navigating to the inspector controls window and finding the Brush Selection drop-down menu. Open up the drop-down menu to reveal the full list of included brush styles. Each one was created using a unique brush image and packaged into this set so that users have the upmost variety at their disposal.

Adjust the size and smoothness sliders to make brush strokes thicker, thinner and more or less rounded. ProReveal Paint Strokes’ advanced controls allow users to adjust spacing, angle, jitter and to manage the x and y scales of brush strokes individually. Plus, users can make further changes just by clicking the Generate New button.

