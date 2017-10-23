Interjet Announces New Flights Between Mexico and Los Angeles

Interjet A320neo at Take-off

Interjet is bolstering its service to Los Angeles adding new, non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and El Bajío, Mexico. Interjet already serves Los Angeles with non-stop flights to Cancun, Mexico City and Guadalajara, Mexico. This new service is scheduled to start November 23, 2017.

“These new, international flights are important to Interjet as they will complement our ever-expanding network offering leisure and business travelers more destinations to choose from when traveling to Mexico from the U.S.,” said José Luis Garza, Chief Executive Officer, Interjet.

Interjet, recently named the TripAdvisor 2017 Travelers’ Choice winner as the best Mexican airline, has launched a special sale for these new flights from Los Angeles with round-trip fares starting at $199.00 to Los Cabos and $259.00 to Puerto Vallarta and El Bajío. This sale ends January 17th, 2018 and prices include all applicable taxes.

In addition to these low introductory fares, Interjet offers more legroom between seats, inflight service that includes free light snacks and drinks, no fees for checked baggage on specific fares and female-only lavatories. Interjet’s new Los Angeles service will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft with 150 seats. The initial schedule from Los Angeles will be for three frequencies per week to Los Cabos, four flights a week to Puerto Vallarta and daily service to El Bajio, all at convenient departure times.

For more information regarding these new flights or to make a reservation, visit http://www.interjet.com or in the U.S, call 1-866-285-9525.

About Interjet

Interjet is an international airline based in Mexico City providing air service to 54 destinations in eight countries, including 36 cities in Mexico. Its network includes service to nine U.S. markets: Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Sanford and San Antonio. Other international routes include Montréal, Canada; Havana, Santa Clara and Varadero, Cuba; Bogota, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The airline operates a fleet of more than 77 aircraft including three Airbus A320neos, 48 Airbus A320s, four Airbus A321s and 22 Superjet 100s.