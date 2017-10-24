CloudSigma Selects HAWK Network Defense

We feel the partnership with CloudSigma is a key to our strategy to bring BDSA to customers as a cloud-based service. Working with CloudSigma allows HAWK Network Defense to expand our customer reach on a global scale”, says David Harris, CEO of HAWK Network Defense

Today CloudSigma and HAWK Network Defense announce a partnership that brings together two powerful cloud based platforms to deliver unparalleled information security incident management. CloudSigma is a global public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service provider and HAWK Network Defense develops and markets HAWK.io, the first cloud-based, multi-tenant big data security analytics (BDSA) platform.

The combined offerings of CloudSigma and HAWK.io bring clients better security monitoring across all of their applications, servers, and network devices. HAWK.io uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence methods on all of the machine data in real-time to provide the most accurate detection, validation, and prioritization of true security incidents. HAWK.io can automate the triage of Level 1 Security Operations for subscribed CloudSigmas clients so that security analysts can focus on the truly critical incidents as they occur.

HAWK.io was architected from the ground up for cloud-based operation with massively scalable capacity and full multi-tenancy support. HAWK.io aligns perfectly with the cloud-based platform of CloudSigma with easy client registration and rapid on-boarding of applications and devices. This means clients can be up and running in a single day.

Customers benefit from the real-time situational awareness that HAWK.io provides and also get full support for compliance reporting with data retention policies up to 13 months.

“CloudSigma selected HAWK.io as their big data security analytics platform to be the cornerstone security offering to our subscribing clients. HAWK.io is the first of many new security products and services coming soon in the CloudSigma Marketplace. HAWK.ios multi-tenant cloud-based architecture allows CloudSigma customers the flexibility to choose to operate their own instance of HAWK.io or to just simply subscribe to the secure multi-tenant environment,” said Chuck Lerch, President of CloudSigma North America.

“We feel the partnership with CloudSigma is a key to our strategy to bring BDSA to customers as a cloud-based service. Working with CloudSigma allows HAWK Network Defense to expand our customer reach on a global scale,” says David Harris, CEO of HAWK Network Defense.

For more information, contact:

Reed Harrison

HAWK Network Defense, Inc.

http://www.hawkdefense.com

rharrison(at)hawkdefense(dot)com

About CloudSigma

CloudSigma is a pure-cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider that offers highly-available, flexible, enterprise-class cloud servers and cloud hosting solutions globally. CloudSigma is one of the most customizable cloud providers on the market, giving customers full control over their cloud and eliminating restrictions on how users deploy their computing resources. With CloudSigma, customers can provision processing, storage, networks and other fundamental computing resources as they please, as well as easily deploy any operating system or application with full root/administrator access. The result is a high-performing cloud at an efficient price.

With infrastructure in very secure data centres around the world, CloudSigma selects the highest-quality facilities to support its innovative infrastructure. CloudSigma is increasingly being recognized for its advancement of the cloud IaaS industry and more information may be found at http://www.cloudsigma.com or by visiting the company on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

About Hawk.io

HAWK Defense offers HAWK.io, the first true multi-tenant, cloud-based BDSA platform that provides leading edge BDSA functionality for an affordable subscription-based pricing model. HAWK.io is designed to have fast and simple onboarding of users and devices helping customers avoid lengthy, expensive deployments and results in rapid time-to-value.

HAWK.iotm provides an innovative Big Data Security Analytics (BDSA) platform that allows enterprises to identify, validate and prioritize true security incidents. Hawk.io is the natural evolution of legacy SIEM to Big Data Analytics. The cloud-based solution features a massively scalable architecture that delivers high-speed data ingestion and a highly efficient patented analytics engine. HAWK.io customers benefit from rapid installation and setup times, simple administration, out-of-the-box analytics, and dynamic threat intelligence feeds.