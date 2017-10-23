Goodcents Introduces New 'Centsable Kitchen' Concept

As we look to grow and adapt, we saw a unique opportunity to deliver a fresh new experience leveraging our business and culinary expertise we’ve built over the last 28 years with the Centsable Kitchen concept.

Goodcents®, a leading national sub sandwich franchise headquartered in Kansas City, today announced the launch of Centsable Kitchen. Goodcents Centsable Kitchen is a new concept, developed by the Goodcents Culinary Center in DeSoto, Kan., featuring a line of fresh, pre-prepared meals that will be available in grab-n-go style refrigeration units alongside the traditional Goodcents menu of freshly-sliced sub sandwiches and pastas.

The first Centsable Kitchen concept will debut October 23 inside the Goodcents restaurant located at 10432 S Ridgeview Rd. Olathe, Kan. 66061 (K-10 and Ridgeview Rd.). It will feature an array of more than 20 nutritious and hearty pre-packaged, fully prepared meals including options like Chicken Enchilada Bake, Herb Crusted Salmon, Turkey Chili, Bleu Chopped Chicken Salad, Steak Taco Protein Bowl, and Vegetable Fried Rice, as well as kid-friendly options like Four Cheese Mac and Cheeseburger Mac. Lighter snack options will also include protein bars, natural, pressed fruit snacks, and a fruit & yogurt parfait.

The Centsable Kitchen meals and snacks are available for fast and convenient pick up in-restaurant, as well as delivery via the Goodcents website and mobile app (within three miles of the K-10 and Ridgeview location). They range from $5-9 per meal.

“Consumers tastes are evolving and we continue to see a growing focus on convenience that is forcing the restaurant industry to look at their business and offerings more closely,” said Scott Ford, president of Goodcents Franchise Systems. “As we look to grow and adapt, we saw a unique opportunity to deliver a fresh new experience leveraging our business and culinary expertise we’ve built over the last 28 years with the Centsable Kitchen concept.”

The Centsable Kitchen meals and snacks are custom recipes developed by the Goodcents Culinary Team. All the food is prepared fresh daily at the Goodcents Culinary Center in De Soto, Kan. and locally sourced where available. They are committed to using fresh, never frozen food, including lean proteins, whole grains and superfoods that are high in fiber and other nutritional content.

“We realize people’s lives are hectic and how hard it is to find fresh, healthy options when you are on the go,” continued Ford. “Our goal with Centsable Kitchen is to deliver delicious meal options that compliment our established menu of sub sandwiches and pastas. These can be an alternative choice to in-restaurant dining or easy take-home options for later meals.”

Goodcents uses durable, leak resistant, BPA-free packaging that is FDA & CFIA approved. The containers are microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe that can easily be reused and or recycled.

For a limited time, Goodcents will offer $20 off your purchase of $40 or more in Centsable Kitchen meals.

To see a full menu of the Goodcents Centsable Kitchen menu or to learn more, visit http://www.centsablekitchen.com.

About Goodcents

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs has more than 28 years experience providing high-quality deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta. Headquartered in DeSoto, Kan. with more than 80 locations across the country, the company is known for is signature bread recipes baked fresh in the restaurants every day, slicing sandwich meats and cheeses to order, and hearty pasta meals. It was also named one of the Top 50 Best Franchises by FitSmallBusiness.com in 2016. Visit goodcentssubs.com for more information. To connect with Goodcents through Facebook visit http://www.facebook.com/GoodcentsSubs or Twitter @EatGoodcents and Snapchat at GoodcentsSubs.