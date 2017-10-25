Tetchy Tech used cell phone buyback wizard "I remember the first time I dropped my cell phone and shattered the screen and thought ... great now what", said David Cherne, President of Tetchy Tech.

In mid-September, Tim Cook stood in front of the crowd at the newly christened Steve Jobs Theater and delivered the news that Apple fans around the world were eagerly anticipating: the new iPhones were coming, and they were better than ever.

First up was the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for those who prefer the larger screen size. It has a beautiful all-glass design that's water and dust-resistant, an improved 12 megapixel camera, better processing power thanks to the A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging thanks to the Qi standard, and with everything designed to work seamlessly around the new iOS 11. The iPhone 8/8 Plus became available starting September 22nd.

The oft-rumored iPhone X was also finally announced, and it's set to revolutionize the way consumers use smartphones, much like the original iPhone did way back in 2007.

The iPhone X has a stunning 5.8 inch OLED "Super Retina" display that stretches from edge to edge, both the first OLED iPhone and the first iPhone to go with an "all-screen" design for the front glass, with no physical home button. At the very top is the camera and array for the all-new Face ID technology. Face ID allows users to authenticate themselves to their phone (much like Touch ID used to do) with just a glance, and it works with Apple Pay. It's powered by the TrueDepth camera that projects 30,000 invisible dots to create an accurate map of the user's face and machine learning to increase flexibility and adapt to changes like facial hair or glasses. It even allows a user to create and send animated emojis (aptly called Animojis.) Face ID is going to be the new gold standard for smartphone security. The iPhone X will be available starting November 3rd.

Premium phones do come at a premium price, however. The iPhone 8 starts at $699 and the iPhone X will start at $999. Apple fans are probably asking themselves "how much is my old phone worth" and "where can I easily and quickly sell my used or broken cell phone for cash"? By selling or trading in an old device, a user can easily mitigate some of that cost and help the environment by keeping it out of a landfill.

"I remember the first time I dropped my cell phone and shattered the screen and thought ... great now what. Do I just throw this in the trash? Are there any companies out there that might be willing to buyback this broken phone? These questions and the lack of any good service on the internet that dealt with them was the genesis of me starting Tetchy Tech", said David Cherne, President of Tetchy Tech.

Tetchy Tech of Minnesota has developed a unique online buyback wizard that allows a user to either trade in their old or broken cell phone for cash or allow the seller to give back to an organization that they believe is making a difference in their lives and communities. Tetchy Tech offers some of the best smart phone trade in prices and some of the fastest payouts in the industry. Here are a couple example trade-in price comparisons with other buyback websites such as Gazelle, BuyBackWorld, Gamestop and NextWorth. *The prices reflect a fully functional Verizon Wireless variant at the lowest gigabyte storage capacity in "good" or "average" condition as of 10/17/2017.

iPhone 7

Trade-In Value:*

Tetchy Tech: $305

Gamestop: $300

NextWorth: $300

BuyBackWorld: $285

Gazelle: $280

iPhone 6S

Trade-In Value:*

Tetchy Tech: $180

GameStop: $160

NextWorth: $170

BuyBackWorld: $155

Gazelle: $150

Samsung Galaxy S8

Trade-In Value:*

Tetchy Tech: $385

GameStop: $360

NextWorth: $290

BuyBackWorld: $265

Gazelle: $380

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Trade-In Value:*

Tetchy Tech: $194

GameStop: $170

NextWorth: $175

BuyBackWorld: $180

Gazelle: $170

So, if you are anxiously waiting to buy the new iPhone X or just need a smart phone upgrade but need to find some extra cash, check out Tetchy Tech’s easy to use online pricing and buyback wizard. Trade in an old device and upgrade to the latest and greatest smart phone by visiting http://www.tetchytech.com or by going directly to their buyback portal at tetchy.tech

About Tetchy Tech:

Tetchy Tech, based in Minnesota, was started with a simple mission; provide a platform for consumers to sell their unwanted electronic devices for premium prices in a simple and fair manner while delivering the absolute best possible experience. Their unique platform also allows for a seller to give back to an organization that they believe is making a difference in their lives and communities. Their service helps the environment by keeping old and unwanted devices out of landfills and getting them to the people that can use them. When a user sells their unwanted device to Tetchy Tech they can elect to use the Give Back program and contribute the full value of their device to an organization of their choice. Additionally, Tetchy Tech has pledged to give 5% of all of the money paid out to consumers who choose the cash back option for their used devices. For more information about Tetchy Tech please visit their corporate website at http://www.tetchytech.com or their buyback portal at tetchy.tech.