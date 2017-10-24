ASC Establishes New Development and Test Center in Romania The new location represents another milestone in our global growth strategy

ASC, a global provider of innovative recording and analytics software solutions, has improved its research capabilities by establishing a new development and test center in Brașov, Romania, which is to back up the research and development hot spots in Hösbach and Saarbrücken. “The new location represents another milestone in our global growth strategy”, explains Marco Müller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC.

ASC has been able to recruit an entire team which possesses extensive knowledge and expertise. The new employees bring many valuable qualifications in developing and testing software for on-premise and Cloud solutions as well as deep insight into the industry.

The site in Romania is ASC’s 12th subsidiary worldwide. More than 250 employees from 22 nations are currently working at ASC. The software provider invests 18 to 20 percent of its annual revenues in research and development which proves advantageous when it comes to its innovativeness and being in touch with the latest trends in the market.

ASC’s customers include financial institutions, public safety organizations and contact centers around the world. With its neo suite, ASC offers customized solutions to record and analyze customer communications. They help financial institutions comply with the latest regulations and provide sophisticated quality management software and intelligent analytics solutions. These tools help users improve their service quality, protect their assets by eliminating the risk of fines, and react quickly in case of an emergency.

Legal regulations in the financial market such as MiFID II in Europe and Dodd-Frank in the United States require comprehensive evidence-proof documentation of investment services. As of January 3, 2018, MiFID II mandates recording of all consultant communications and archiving for a minimum of five years regardless of the channel: landline, mobile phone, chat or video call.

ASC is continually expanding its team and currently looking for new employees worldwide who are willing to take personal responsibility to participate in shaping the future with commitment and motivation.