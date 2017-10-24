Hubble is awarded gold by Oracle community

Hubble by insightsoftware.com, a business performance platform, was awarded two gold distinctions by the UK Oracle User Group (UKOUG) for the 10th Anniversary of its Partner of the Year Awards. Hubble received the highest honor for ISV Partner of the Year (Independent Software Vendor), and Innovative Product of the Year.

The awards validate Hubble’s customer-centric approach to solving real business performance challenges with reporting, analytics, and planning needs for finance, operations and IT end users of major ERP technology. UKOUG winners were decided exclusively by Oracle customers, portraying an accurate reflection of the community and recognition of the value that select Oracle partners bring to its customers.

“We’re thrilled that insightsoftware.com, and our flagship product Hubble, was given the highest accolades by the Oracle community,” said Alwyn Welch, Executive Chairman of insightsoftware.com. Our company is dedicated to helping our customers improve their businesses, with the most innovative business performance management platform on the market. The ERP is at the heart of Hubble, and our solution’s connection to real-time data lets our customers forecast and model continuously, streamline and accelerate business processes, report and track KPIs, and analyse company performance at all levels of the organisation.”

For more information on the award ceremony, visit the UKOUG Awards website.

About UK Oracle User Group

UK Oracle User Group (UKOUG) is an independent, not for profit membership organisation created to support Oracle stakeholders. Established over 30 years ago, UKOUG now has over 8,500 member contacts. It leverages on the collective strength of the combined Oracle community, acting as a single independent voice to influence the future design, functionality, and technology that is key to all Oracle users.

UKOUG provides the Oracle community with over 40 events a year across the UK and Ireland to inform and educate its members about Oracle products and new developments. All its events enable members to network, share knowledge, participate, feedback to Oracle and meet senior Oracle representatives and other industry leaders. UKOUG Conferences are the largest collection of independent Oracle events in EMEA.

About Hubble

Hubble® is an integrated suite of Business Performance Management apps from insightsoftware.com. Hubble provides real-time reporting, analytics, and planning in a single solution purpose-built for critical business systems including ERP, HCM, and CRM technology. Hubble enables over 1,000 enterprise customers to bridge the information to decision making divide so they can easily understand, manage, and predict business outcomes.

-----

Hubble® is a registered trademark of insightsoftware.com International. © 2017 insightsoftware.com International. All Rights Reserved.