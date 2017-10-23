We truly believe in the value of taking action towards a more equal and just world, and that’s why we’re so excited to work with an innovative company committed to diversity like AppNexus.

Ellevate Network, the leading network for professional women, is partnering with AppNexus, the leading independent advertising technology company that enables and optimizes the real-time sale and purchase of digital advertising, to provide opportunities for women to succeed at work. With this partnership, AppNexus will provide the venue for Ellevate Network’s 2018 Summit, “Mobilizing the Power of Women,” a continuation of June’s extremely successful event. Ellevate Network will also gain exclusive access to special AppNexus events, namely the invitation-only Women’s Leadership Forum on November 9th, 2017, which is designed to tackle key issues women face in the global digital community today.

Furthermore, AppNexus and Ellevate Network will partner on other events designed to provide the education and community support Ellevate Network is known for to help women succeed at work. With over 700 events yearly and over 40 chapters globally, Ellevate Network expands its high quality educational content and extremely high level network of ambitious professional women to the AppNexus community. Working with some of the most elite corporate leaders in diversity, Ellevate Network has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out, and AppNexus is one of the most recent to join these leaders.

AppNexus has demonstrated a commitment to positively impacting the lives of professional women through their internal women’s network. This partnership between the organizations is designed to support an environment where diverse talent is cultivated, and is poised to make a big difference in the tech world.

“We are so pleased to be working with AppNexus for our Mobilize Women Summit in 2018, as well as on the other projects we have designed to set professional women up for success,” said Ellevate Network CEO Kristy Wallace. “The impact we had in 2017 at the Summit was overwhelmingly positive, and we are grateful for the support of AppNexus as we look to continue this momentum into 2018’s Summit. We truly believe in the value of taking action towards a more equal and just world, and that’s why we’re so excited to work with an innovative company committed to diversity like AppNexus.”

To learn more about getting involved with the 2018 Mobilize Women Summit, click here. To become a Mobilize Women 2018 sponsor, click here. To subscribe for updates in the Ellevate Network community (such as when registration opens for Mobilize Women 2018), click here.

For more information about AppNexus’ Women’s Leadership Forum, click here.

About Ellevate Network

Ellevate Network is a global network of professional women committed to elevating each other through education, inspiration, and opportunity. Our mission is to close the gender achievement gap in business by providing women with a community to lean on and learn from.