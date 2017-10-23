8 material print using 2 syringes, 2 hot-ends, 4 microvalves, laser, and UV LED. Laser shown activated. "We’re happy to give the legendary young geniuses of MIT early access to Aether 1, and can’t wait to see what they make."

Today Aether announced the Company will collaborate with MIT, where the Aether 1 bioprinter will be the exclusive 3D printer utilized to explore and develop medical applications for a recently developed revolutionary bio-material. This will take place in a new course offered at MIT on Materials, Societal Impact and Social Innovation.

The bio-material, Citrene, was developed by MIT spin-out company Poly6. Citrene is a novel bioplastic made from citrus rinds. Unique chemistries in citrus rinds yield advanced capabilities to outperform analog materials. Its main ingredient is a natural oil, approved for human consumption. Like fruit, Citrene’s bonds biodegrade.

Offering more fabrication methods, automation features, and diversity of printable materials than any other 3D bioprinter on the market, Aether 1 is the ideal choice to explore the possibilities of the latest bio-materials, like Citrene.

MIT students working with Poly6 will use Aether 1 to explore and develop potential medical applications for Citrene.

This collaboration brings together the brilliant minds of the world’s top engineering university, a high-potential new bio-material, and the one-of-a-kind capabilities of the world’s most advanced 3D bioprinter.

Aether CEO Ryan Franks said “Uniting the brightest minds with the newest technologies, and focusing that potential on medical applications, is an incredible way to teach students while using their immense creativity to really help people. We’re happy to give the legendary young geniuses of MIT early access to Aether 1, and can’t wait to see what they make.”

At MIT’s course, students will work on team-based research projects at the interdisciplinary frontiers of materials science and engineering within a societal and humanistic context in collaboration with local startup companies and research laboratories.

Aether is a San Francisco technology start-up and the creator of Aether 1, the world’s most advanced 3D bioprinter.

Aether 1 allows users to simultaneously print with up to 24 materials including filaments, liquids, viscous pastes and gels. Aether 1 features up to 8 different fabrication methods, and comes with 4 completely revolutionary automation features utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as computer vision.

In addition to being the world’s most advanced 3D bioprinter, Aether is far and away the most cost-effective option on the market.