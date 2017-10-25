Resco.net reaches its next milestone in the realm of CRM mobility

Resco's newest milestone announced We are now looking forward to showing the Salesforce community how the perks of 100% offline-ready technologies can unleash business’ potential,” explained Radomir Vozar, CEO at Resco.

Resco offers a comprehensive business solution, Resco Mobile CRM, offered for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365/CRM customers. It helps more than 1,900 companies and 100,000+ licensed users around the globe achieve high sales performance and deliver high-level services in the field.

“Our customers vary from small, locally operated businesses with only a few mobile workers through midsize companies having tens or hundreds of mobile users to large international corporations with worldwide operations having thousands of mobile users. Why did 1,900 companies chose Resco? Because, we do mobility seriously,” stated, Radomir Vozar, CEO at Resco.

Resco is also celebrating a decade of success in mobile sales & field service technologies, offering offline, customizable enterprise solutions compatible with a variety of back-end systems. Resco’s team is now ready to showcase its Resco Mobile app in front of Dreamforce 2017 attendees. Participants stopping by Resco’s booth #110, will get a chance to explore the simplicity & user advantages of the solution. Resco is a bronze sponsor of Dreamforce 2017 from November 6 to November 9 in San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

“Organizations with many mobile sales and field service users from more than 100 countries have been turning to Resco to boost their out-of-office business operations throughout the years. We are now looking forward to showing the Salesforce community how the perks of 100% offline-ready technologies can unleash business’ potential.”explained Radomir Vozar, CEO at Resco.

At Dreamforce, Resco’s team will also show attendees how to benefit from the Resco’s Mobile App platform aimed at external users – and how to build a consumer application based on Resco’s templates..

Salesforce, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Additional Information

http://www.resco.net

About Resco

Resco, founded in 1999, is one of the global leaders in developing cross-platform mobile software solutions. The team of Resco professionals utilizes its knowledge by designing products for corporate customers, developers, integrators, end users and today, Resco Mobile CRM is utilized by more than 1,900 enterprise customers around the world.

About the Resco Mobile CRM solution

Resco Mobile CRM is a mobile solution that gives users around-the-clock access to CRM data wherever they are. It can be utilized with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365/CRM, or as part of the Resco CRM standalone - together known as, Resco Cloud. It offers reliable offline functionality, interactive maps, support of custom entities & many other capabilities that make it the product people love to use.