Sports Creek, a sports and recreation venue, has announced several upcoming events, including a “Terror on Polk Street” sand volleyball Halloween Tournament scheduled for October 28th. Many online are excited for the upcoming events, especially the Halloween Tournament, which will feature Sports Creek’s signature cocktails, a flip-cup tournament, and an afterparty at The Dogwood in Midtown.

There are several prizes to be won, according to the Facebook event page, where one can register and purchase tickets at $25 a person of $125 per team. Terror on Polk Street starts at 11am and three games are guaranteed for players. Players can win the best costume competition or a $200 bar tab for The Dogwood, but only costumes worn in play can be considered for the prize. Each team can show off their free Sports Creek t-shirt and use their $50 bar tab at The Dogwood, which is complimentary for registering as a team. Everyone is encouraged to register, as the teams can range from recreational to intermediate.

Leah Hendry, a long-time fan of Sports Creek stated, “This place is awesome!!! From the turf fields to the volleyball courts to the beer to the friendly staff...This is the place to be for active individuals…” Enthusiasts rave about the infamous blue soccer turf field, the only one of its kind in America, and the active night life at Sports Creek.

Amaury Ponce, a regular, stated, “The atmosphere and concept of Sports Creek is great! It brings the sand volleyball, soccer and bar scene together beautifully. Sports Creek has great drinks and food specials on a daily basis. They offer league play and open play when league is not in season for both volleyball and soccer. You can reserve a volleyball court or a soccer field for a really cheap price. It is a great place to hang out with great music and on top of all, the staff is very welcoming!” Matches are held at league level and free play is available all throughout the week. The Sports Creek facility is available for rent for private events ranging from birthday parties to lavish corporate events, though most fans prefer to join in the fun events they turn out every month.

Sports Creek also announced this month that they will be sending two teams, all expenses paid, to the FIFA World Cup in 2018. One co-ed and one men’s team will be flying to and staying in Moscow to enjoy a free game. Contestants are to compete in tournaments, five versus five, to be one of the best two teams in each category. These last two teams will compete in May for the chance to be at the World Cup in person! Each player must be 21+ to play and the price for the first tournament is $350 a team and “will only increase as the months go by.” This November the fight for the flight begins and fans can get updates and events by following Sports Creek on Facebook and Instagram.