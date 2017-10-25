emovis has successfully completed the end to end upgrade of Concession A25’s All Electronic Tolling Systems. CA25 operates a strategic highway corridor in the Montreal metropolitan area of Canada.

The key challenge was carrying out this upgrade under live traffic conditions. To achieve this, emovis drew on its past projects & multidisciplinary teams to seamlessly migrate all customer accounts and financial records over a holiday weekend without affecting the revenue stream of the concessionaire.

Mobility Solution of the Future

The innovative solution engineered by emovis sets the future direction of tolling for highway operators.

The new solution guarantees every penny of revenue, enhances customer experience, improves operational efficiency and provides flexibility in moving to new interoperability standards.



The new system uses multiprotocol readers accepting new 6C RFID tags in addition to the existing 6B and programmed to accept E-ZPass transponders. This will allow the Operator to have a smooth transition for its customers while rolling-out the new 6C tags.

The new multi-lingual tolling back office application with its integrated modular architecture, offers simplified interfaces giving the Operator greater flexibility.

In order to improve customer satisfaction, emovis will soon roll out a mobile application that will be directly interfaced with the new back-office. To that end, emovis will draw on its successful QuikPay mobile app. which it developed for Ireland’s M50 barrier-free toll system.

emovis will provide 24-hour support services to CA25 through its local subsidiary in Montreal.

About emovis

emovis is focused on keeping roads moving through toll-based smart mobility solutions. The company employs over 550 staff in 7 countries and operates some of the world’s largest All Electronic Tolling infrastructure in the UK, Ireland, US territory and Canada.

emovis is 100% owned by Abertis, the world’s leader in highway concessions with 8,300km/ 5,300 miles of roads under direct management.