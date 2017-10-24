As of 2017, there are 148 million eSport fans worldwide. Streaming sites like Twitch and Youtube Gaming are building a multi-billion-dollar industry. However, traditional platforms do not offer streamers and viewers adequate earning potential. Additionally, no platform on the market offers any kind of satisfactory mechanism for interaction between streamers and viewers.

Play2Live is the first decentralized streaming platform for gamers and eSports fans. Utilizing the Level Up Coin (LUC) and Level Up Chain, P2L offers a new level of interaction between game streamers and viewers. It allows audience and streamers to earn money and have fun! P2L offers EXCLUSIVE possibilities to earn tokens for viewers.

Thanks to peer 2 peer CDN technology, when a viewer transmits a stream, he begins to passively earn money in exchange saving the P2L service's money on CDN payment. Moreover, the viewer does not have to perform complex calculations - like in case of mining - and does not load computer resources. He can do this even from his phone! Another significant feature will be lack of advertisements. However, if the viewer wants to support his favorite streamer, he can activate it. He and his favorite player will both earn tokens just because of his watching of ads.

Play2Live is the brainchild of Alexey Burdyko, founder of Game Show media, one of the largest eSport companies in Russia, Eastern Europe, and CIS. “Based upon blockchain technology, Play2Live introduces a unique mixture of interactive features and monetizing tools, which are currently unavailable on existing streaming platforms. The further development of Play2Live’s Level Up Chain will allow us to create the ultimate end-to-end solution for streamers, gamers and eSports fans. We will cover all their needs, providing the key advantages of blockchain technology such as speed, transparency, security and availability.”

P2L uses the custom-built Level Up Chain blockchain. Since it was built using Graphene technology, these transactions will go at light-speed -50,000 TPS - hundreds of times faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions. P2L is able to keep fees low and services functioning at a high level because of its blockchain integration. The Level Up Coin is set to one day become the top currency in the gaming industry.

