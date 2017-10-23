Combining the power of CCaaS and WFO allows Serenova customers to quickly realize benefits to their bottom line through the reduction of employee and customer churn, enhanced contact efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction.

Serenova, the most globally scalable contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of TelStrat, a leading provider of call recording, quality, analytics, and workforce management (WFM) solutions. The acquisition plays a pivotal role in Serenova’s mission of enabling simpler, brighter customer experiences that drive revenue, retention, and loyalty. With the addition of TelStrat’s team and customers, Serenova now serves more than 1,100 customers and is the second largest independent CCaaS provider worldwide.

Consumer expectations for a reliable, always-on customer experience begins with contact center management and how agents are empowered to deliver on organizational promises. For that reason, enterprises are focused on finding innovative ways to provide the best possible customer experience with workforce engagement strategies that address staffing, coaching, and training needs. By adding TelStrat’s Engage Workforce Optimization (WFO) product line to the already robust Serenova portfolio, customers now have access to native, easy-to-use, world-class WFO capabilities that deliver fast adoption and enhanced ROI. Coupled with Serenova’s commitment to an API-First architecture, customers have even more freedom of choice in how they build, deploy, and run their contact center for optimum performance.

“Combining the power of CCaaS and WFO allows Serenova customers to quickly realize benefits to their bottom line through the reduction of employee and customer churn, enhanced contact efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction,” said Tom Schollmeyer, CEO of Serenova. “Our acquisition of TelStrat’s technology and expertise allows Serenova the opportunity to provide its customers with a natively-integrated solution for CCaaS and WFO, and to accelerate its own revenue growth through cross-sell and channel synergies. And, because we believe strongly in offering an open, flexible platform to our customers and the market, we remain firmly committed to our existing WFO and WFM partnerships with Verint, Calabrio, and Teleopti as well.”

TelStrat’s Engage WFO is a holistic solution that solves real-world business needs for contact centers of every size. It delivers tools for compliance and disaster recovery recording, service quality assurance, agent performance improvement and workforce management, as well as analytics and reporting. Engage WFO improves customer experience and satisfaction while containing costs and increasing productivity to drive business success.

“Joining forces with Serenova – an industry leader and trailblazer in the contact center industry – is an immensely positive outcome for TelStrat and our customers,” said Bob Carroll, CEO of TelStrat. “We’re thrilled to be a part of Serenova’s mission to simplify every aspect of the customer experience from front office to back, and I’m confident that our team and technology will help to achieve that goal.”

TelStrat’s Engage WFO will become part of Serenova’s contact center portfolio that includes CxEngage. Launched in March 2016, CxEngage was developed as an API-First solution to give customers the framework and building blocks to extend the platform and shape their own custom projects and integrations while leveraging Serenova’s powerful queueing, routing, and reporting engine. With this technology, agents can engage with a customer via any channel, and pivot to another channel while maintaining context to better handle the inquiry, as required.

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.