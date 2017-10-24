MEGAComfort Hardest Worker - Vote Now Dr. Kevan Orvitz, President of MEGAComfort, commented, “We’re truly touched by the personal comments and stories shared. Recently our country has faced a lot of hardship, sadness, and loss. These stories are reminders that there are good, giving, and loving people doing amazing things each day."

On September 4th, MEGAComfort Inc. North America's leading provider of anti-fatigue insoles and orthotics for the workplace, launched their second annual Hardest Worker Contest, in honor of Labor Day. This year they added a second way to spread appreciation through the Hardest Working Team Sweepstakes. Both the contest and sweepstakes allowed participants to share individual and collaborative stories of strength, perseverance, and determination.

In addition to selecting the 6 finalists for the Hardest Worker Contest, MEGAComfort has also announced the winner of the Hardest Working Team sweepstakes. The team from Traverse City West Senior High School, nominated by Maya Kassab, was chosen from a select group of finalists. Their story of how they pull together as a team personifies dedication, hard work, generosity, and team spirit, all in the name of helping students fulfill their potential.

The Hardest Worker Contest asked participants to nominate the hardest worker they knew and to comment on the MEGAComfort Facebook page to enter. The six finalists are Jennifer Corrado of Columbia Station, OH; Abe Liandro of Houston, TX; Alysha Nalex McDougle of Baton Rouge, LA; Jill Nauyokas of South Boston, MA; Kerrianne Weaver of Conneaut, OH; and Denise Young of Newton, GA. Each of the MEGAComfort Hardest Worker Contest finalists shared stories of generosity, kindness, dedication, and love. Abe Liandro of Houston, Texas nominated his father, and shared that he grew up in a single parent household where his father “worked multiple jobs daily just to give everything he could [to his family].”Alysha Nalex McDougle also nominated her 72-year-old father who works as a Warden for the Livingston Parish in Louisiana. “Even after losing everything during the flooding in Louisiana, he continued to spend hours with rescue teams going into the flooded areas on boats getting people out”. Jill Nauyokas of South Boston, Massachusetts nominated her mother, who works a full-time job, takes care of her grandchildren, all while struggling with rheumatoid arthritis. These are just pieces of the remarkable stories shared. Each of the six finalists shared experiences demonstrating bravery, sacrifice, and care, making this contest so unique.

Dr. Kevan Orvitz, President and Founder of MEGAComfort commented, “We’re truly touched by the personal comments and stories shared. Our team is given a glimpse into the selfless and dedicated lives of people around the country, and we’re humbled to have the opportunity to give back to these generous individuals and teams.

Recently, our country has faced a lot of hardship, sadness, and loss. These stories are reminders that there are good, giving, and loving people doing amazing things each day.” Now it’s time for the American public take part and help MEGAComfort select the winner of the Hardest Worker Contest. Until November 8th, you can vote for the Hardest Worker at http://www.megacomfort.com/vote. The winner will be announced on November 16th live on Facebook.

About MEGAComfort Inc.:

MEGAComfort Inc. offers a complete range of patented ergonomic, dual-layer 100% memory foam anti-fatigue insoles and orthotics. MEGAComfort products have been clinically proven to reduce muscle fatigue and pain, while simultaneously increasing worker comfort. For over a decade, MEGAComfort has advocated for cost effective Personal Anti-Fatigue Mat Insoles to replace costly standard floor mating. Our unique insoles are designed by Podiatrist and MEGAComfort founder, Dr. Kevan Orvitz. Visit us online at: http://www.megacomfort.com.