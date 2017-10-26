Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, with more than 60 company-owned restaurants, is bringing a new type of authentic, Italian flavor to the pizza capital of the U.S. with the opening of its first location in Greater Chicago. The location, set to open on October 30th at 14205 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park, Ill., will feature a menu filled with savory coal fired pizzas, oven roasted chicken wings and coal fired roasted pork ribs, all cooked in Anthony’s signature 800 degree oven. Anthony’s is already a fan-favorite in major markets across the east coast, and the Orland Park opening marks the establishment of a new long-term commitment to the Chicagoland market.

“Chicago is a pizza town, but the Windy City has never seen pizza like this,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Founder Anthony Bruno. “We’re bringing something completely different to Chicagoland that we know will be a huge hit. Our entire menu is hand-crafted utilizing the highest quality, authentic ingredients, but it’s our signature coal fired oven that truly sets us apart. We use it to create all of our authentic tastes, from our pizzas and hand-rolled meatballs to our custom-made Italian sausage and roast beef, ensuring the perfect amount of char and flavor every time.”

The opening of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s first Midwest location in Orland Park is just the beginning of the brand’s planned expansion in the market. Anthony’s has two additional Illinois locations under development, Lombard and Kildeer, both scheduled to open in 2018. Chicagoans can also look forward to the development of additional Anthony’s locations planned across the Chicagoland area over the next several years, all of which will feature full bar and take out options.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s commitment to authentic Italian taste extends to every aspect of its menu. All ingredients are fresh, never frozen, and each pizza is made from scratch daily. Premium imported plum tomatoes are flown-in directly from Italy each year, hand tasted, and used for the pizza sauce. From purchasing only authentic Grande Mozzarella and the entire wheel of Pecorino Romano, then grating it to ensure only 100% cheese, to the Italian Filippo Berio Olive Oil, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza has a fine-tuned focus on providing an unparalleled taste experience to each and every guest.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza also serves as a popular neighborhood destination in each community it serves, and each location has its own unique design and personality. An eclectic mix of music which resonates with all ages, plays overhead as guests enjoy coal-fired favorites, giving the restaurants a cozy, family feel. True community partnership is one of the company’s core values, and each location places a heavy emphasis on impactful local initiatives designed to accomplish that goal. Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza also works to connect with its customers by creating fun and quirky menu items unique to each market, like ‘The Crosstown Classic’ pizza, named in the spirit of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox Rivalry.

“Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s focus has always been the creation of not just authentic, delicious flavors, but of a unique experience our guests can’t find anywhere else,” said Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza CEO Wayne Jones. “Chicago is synonymous with quality pizza, but there is nothing like Anthony’s in the market. So many Chicagoans have come back from our restaurants on the east coast raving about our coal-fired flavor and demanding that we bring our ‘well done’ experience to their hometown. We are so thrilled to now be able to offer that signature taste to all of Chicagoland.”

ABOUT ANTHONY'S COAL FIRED PIZZA:

Unveiled in 2002, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza introduced the concept of coal oven pizza to south Floridians. Led by founder, Anthony Bruno, the vision was to create coal oven pizza delivering a crisp, “well done” taste that rivaled the ones he enjoyed while growing up in New York. Armed with authentic recipes, the first restaurant was launched in Fort Lauderdale, with a strong, successful response. Over the years, the restaurant has continued to grow in popularity and boasts an almost cult-like following.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza serves up award-winning (USA TODAY), authentic Coal Fired Pizza, Oven Roasted Chicken Wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino) and Anthony’s Classic Italian Salad. With over 60 locations, Anthony’s has become a household name, delivering the signature crisp, “well done” taste.

For more information, visit http://www.acfp.com or follow Anthony’s on Twitter @AnthonysCFPizza, on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

###