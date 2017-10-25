Ultimate Medical Academy ABK Inductees (L to R): Jenise Torres, Bridgette Cole, Olivia L Sanders, Justin C Vega, and Jkeira S Broadnax. "To be inducted into Alpha Beta Kappa means my hard work and dedication paid off. You have to do what you have to do to get where you want to go and I'm accomplishing that," new ABK member Justin Vega, Medical Assistant Program graduate, said.

It's a busy time of year at Ultimate Medical Academy's Clearwater Campus. On Friday, Oct. 20, the nonprofit school recognized 22 students who are the newest 2017-2018 Alpha Beta Kappa (ABK) National Honor Society members during a pinning ceremony at the campus at 1255 Cleveland Street in Clearwater, Florida.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, the healthcare school will host two open houses at the campus from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. The open houses are intended to give prospective students an opportunity to learn more about the school’s healthcare program offerings and to attend a class to get the full Ultimate Medical Academy higher education experience.

During the ABK ceremony, the Clearwater students honored this fall were pinned before an audience of friends, family, Ultimate Medical Academy faculty and staff. They are enrolled in diploma and Associate degree programs to prepare for careers as dental assistants with privileges, medical assistants, nursing assistants, patient care technicians, and phlebotomy technicians.

"Our students work diligently to succeed in their coursework as they prepare for healthcare careers,” Ultimate Medical Academy Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Rebecca Sarlo said. “The Alpha Beta Kappa pinning ceremony rewards their outstanding efforts and demonstrates our vision to achieve successful student outcomes.”

ABK honors students who achieve a 3.85 GPA and complete 20 or more credit hours. Inductees receive lifetime membership, a pin, honor cord, ABK Gold Key, a certificate, and more. Ultimate Medical Academy hosts the Clearwater pinning ceremony each spring and the fall.

"Ultimate Medical Academy has opened so many doors for me in the medical field," new ABK member Justin Vega, Medical Assistant Program graduate, said. "To be inducted into Alpha Beta Kappa means my hard work and dedication paid off. You have to do what you have to do to get where you want to go and I'm accomplishing that."

ABK is the "premier national honor society" for America's private postsecondary schools, institutes, colleges and universities. The purpose of the Society is to encourage and recognize superior student academic achievement, character, and leadership.

Ultimate Medical Academy was granted a charter of the ABK in 2014. The charter still marks an important milestone in the school’s efforts to expand student organizations and activities outside the classroom in a manner consistent with its mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. Ultimate Medical Academy students who are enrolled at the Clearwater and Online campuses can become ABK members if they meet the eligibility requirements.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 1994, the school has more than 40,000 alumni and offers content-rich, interactive online courses to almost 14,000 students as well as hands-on training to hundreds of students. Ultimate Medical Academy students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. Ultimate Medical Academy is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

