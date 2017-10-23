The Oak Ridge Global Infrastructure & Resources Fund celebrates its first five years. Knowing the capital we put to work through these companies impacts people's daily lives is rewarding.

Since launching the fund in 2012, Michael Underhill and Susan Dambekaln of Capital Innovations have focused on one core mission: provide specialized, real asset solutions for clients.

Real asset companies, broadly defined as energy, metals/mining, agribusiness, infrastructure, timber/forestry and real estate serve essential human needs. Global population growth trends have influenced three major themes that impact real asset companies – urbanization, feeding the world and infrastructure needs.

The fund seeks to provide exposure to companies whose main revenue streams originate from providing the materials, products and services to serve these essential human needs.

Over the 5 years Capital Innovations has managed the portfolio, it has achieved a 4-star Morningstar rating in the Natural Resources category, for the period ending September 30, 2017 compared to 128 funds based on risk-adjusted returns. The fund also has consistently outperformed its benchmark, the S&P Global National Resources Index, since inception.

Capital Innovations’ singular focus provides unique exposure to these sectors through accessible investment vehicles that have primarily only been utilized by institutional investors. The Fund’s portfolio holds 60-80 publically traded stocks with an attractive dividend yield, diversified by country, currency and sector, with around 50 percent exposure to international and emerging markets and 50 percent domestic U.S. companies.

“Investors can gain exposure to publicly traded equities through the fund in which they get transparency, a congruent governance model, low fees and the ability to have an actively managed portfolio that we believe can truly outperform,” says Michael Underhill, Capital Innovation’s Chief Investment Officer and the fund’s Co-Portfolio Manager.

“Real assets is an exciting sector of the market because of the tangible aspects,” says Co-Portfolio Manager Susan Dambekaln. “Not only is the space a compelling investment, but knowing the capital we put to work through these companies impacts people’s daily lives is rewarding.”

Today, the Global Resources & Infrastructure Fund (Class A: INNAX, Class I: INNNX) is advised by Oak Ridge Investments and the portfolio continues to be sub-advised by Capital Innovations.

Oak Ridge Investments is proud to partner with Capital Innovations and build upon the success of their established expertise.

ABOUT OAK RIDGE INVESTMENTS:

Oak Ridge Investments is an investment management firm located in Chicago and New York. Founded in 1989, Oak Ridge is focused on providing select, actively managed equity strategies to its broad range of clients.

ABOUT CAPITAL INNOVATIONS:

Capital Innovations is a boutique investment manager located in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, specializing in global real asset strategies. The firm currently manages money primarily for institutional investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521 or visiting oakridgefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Important Risks: Equity securities, such as common stocks, are subject to market, economic and business risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate. Investments made in small capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involves certain risks such as currency volatility, political and social instability and reduced market liquidity. Emerging markets may be more volatile and less liquid than more developed markets and therefore may involve greater risks. The S&P Global Natural Resources Index includes the largest publicly-traded companies in natural resources and commodities businesses. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and, unlike mutual fund returns, do not reflect any fees or expenses associated with a mutual fund. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year ratingfor 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Ranking may reflect the waiver of all or a portion of the fund’s fees. Without such waiver, the Rankings may have been lower. Distributed by IMST Distributors, LLC