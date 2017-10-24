Detechtion Technologies Announces Two Board Appointees

Detechtion Technologies, the world leading Industrial IoT and Mobility solution provider in the oil and gas industry, today announced that Mark E. Crews and Dennis L. Nerland, QC, have joined the company’s Board of Directors as independent directors.

Chris Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer at Detechtion, said, “I am delighted that Mark and Dennis have accepted our invitation to join the board. As we enjoy rapid growth, both gentlemen bring vast industry knowledge and experience that will help us manage that growth and meet our strategic goals.”

Mark E. Crews retired from Lufkin Industries, Inc. in 2013 after leading the growth and restructuring of the Oilfield Division and repositioning it as a leading global supplier of artificial lift equipment and related services. These efforts led to the strategic sale of Lufkin to GE Oil & Gas. Prior to Lufkin, Mark was a senior executive at Cameron International Corporation where he held a number of significant management positions across the globe over the course of his 30-year career. Mark earned a Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Dennis Nerland received his Bachelor of Science Degree with Honours in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Calgary in 1975. Further pursuing his education, he received his Master of Arts Degree in Economics from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario in 1976 and his Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Calgary in 1979. Dennis has completed the Rotman / Haskayne Directors Education Program and achieved the designation of Institute-certified Director (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2011. He has successfully completed the Rotman Financial Literacy Program and holds active memberships in the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, Law Society of Alberta, Canadian Tax Foundation, Calgary Bar Association and the Canadian Bar Association. In 2014, Dennis was appointed a Queen’s Counsel (“QC”) of Alberta.

Mark and Dennis join existing executive board members Virgil Haney, Chief Technology Officer at Detechtion and co-founder of Enbase LLC, Chris Smith, President & CEO, non-executive chairman Brian Taylor, founder of Detechtion Technologies, and private equity sponsor Michael DeRosa, General Partner at Element Partners.

About Detechtion Technologies

Detechtion Technologies™ is the market leading Industrial IoT and mobile application provider enabling the digital oilfield. Through its Enalysis™, Enbase™ and Fieldlink™ product lines, Detechtion offers solutions for chemical injection, compression, and other production operations. These products and services span telematics, monitoring, control, predictive analytics, visualization and integration with other systems so that the vision of the digital oilfield will finally be achieved. Over 100 customers and thousands of users depend on Detechtion Technologies™ to monitor and manage over 10,000 assets worldwide.