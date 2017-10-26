3dcart, a leading ecommerce platform, announced today their new integration with AWeber, a popular email marketing solution for businesses that includes newsletters, autoresponders, and more. Already the most feature-rich ecommerce solution on the market today, 3dcart powers thousands of successful online stores and is continually working to bring ecommerce merchants the best tools available. Email marketing is an essential aspect of ecommerce, and through the integration with AWeber, 3dcart users now have access to one of the most powerful email marketing providers.

The integration allows 3dcart online store owners to export subscriber information into their AWeber account. They can then use AWeber's powerful email platform to send newsletters and other targeted emails to their customers.

"We’re excited to introduce this integration to AWeber and 3dcart customers," said Jake Wallace, AWeber’s Partnerships Manager. "Allowing these retailers to send more targeted messages will only increase their opportunity for stronger customer relationships and increased revenues."

3dcart is excited to release this new connection as part of their ongoing mission to optimize ecommerce for their users. "The 3dcart and AWeber integration is a great benefit for our merchants, as well as for AWeber users," said Jimmy Rodriguez, 3dcart COO. "It is now possible to use 3dcart's online store platform and AWeber's email marketing suite together flawlessly."

For more information about 3dcart's AWeber integration, visit https://apps.3dcart.com/AWeber.

About 3dcart

3dcart , located in Tamarac, Florida, is the most SEO-friendly eCommerce platform for retailers and internet marketers to grow their online stores' traffic and sales. 3dcart includes 24x7 Technical Support, 100+ Mobile-Ready Themes, order management software, built-in blog, email marketing tools and more. Since 1997, the company has been a leader in the eCommerce market, building online stores for businesses of all sizes. Today, 3dcart is Visa PCI Certified and a Google Partner.

About AWeber

AWeber is an email marketing solutions company, which was founded in 1998. Today, the company helps more than 100,000 customers worldwide find marketing success through their mobile-friendly online marketing platform. Providing live support, and online tools to educate Digital Marketers about the latest email marketing knowledge and information, AWeber helps small businesses drive repeat business and find new customers.