8th Annual Plutus Awards Announces Finalists

“It’s exciting to see how much community involvement we get year-to-year,” said Harlan Landes, the founder of the Plutus Awards. “Every year we see more diversity and more inclusion as our community grows and we strive to recognize excellence in the independent financial media.”

Finalists for the 8th Annual Plutus Awards have been announced. This year represents the widest variety of finalists yet. Additionally, the Plutus Awards has added new categories to continue to reflect the evolving nature of the independent financial media.

“It’s exciting to see how much community involvement we get year-to-year,” said Harlan Landes, the founder of the Plutus Awards. “Every year we see more diversity and more inclusion as our community grows and we strive to recognize excellence in the independent financial media.”

Some of the finalists in the most-anticipated categories include:

Blog of the Year

1500 Days | Bitches Get Riches | Early Retirement Now | Frugal Woods | Mad Fientist | Millennial Money Man | Our Next Life | Wallet Hacks | Wealthy Accountant | Well Kept Wallet

Best New Personal Finance Blog

Her Money Moves | Journey to Launch | Mustard Seed Money | Physician on FIRE | Wealthy Accountant

Financial Podcast of the Year

Money for the Rest of Us | Radical Personal Finance | Side Hustle Nation | Stacking Benjamins | Like a Mother

Lifetime Achievement

Donna Freedman | Jeff Rose | Miranda Marquit | Paula Pant | Tom Drake

There will be 27 total categories recognized at the 8th Annual Plutus Awards, which will be presented by State Farm™ live on October 28, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. A full list of finalists can be found on the Plutus Awards website, which is powered by Fidelity Investments.

New categories also recognize the evolving nature of the personal financial media. Categories including Best New Financial Podcast recognize the new ways content creators interact with their audiences. Additionally, adding a Community Builder Award on top of the Plutus Foundation Service Award further recognizes and encourages community members to give back to others.

“We have a very generous community, and recognizing our community members is an important part of our mission with the Plutus Awards,” Landes said. “It’s exciting to see the impact we’ve had on the financial industry and for consumers over the last several years.”

About the Plutus Foundation

The annual Plutus Awards celebrate the best in financial media. This year marks the eighth annual event, and the ceremony will be presented live at the FinCon Expo in Dallas, Texas, on October 28. The Plutus Awards were founded by Harlan Landes and are supported by the Plutus Foundation. You can find out more at plutusawards.com and plutusfoundation.org.

About State Farm™:

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of autoand home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 70,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 33 on the 2017 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $6.3 trillion, including managed assets of $2.3 trillion as of July 31, 2017, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 26 million people invest their own life savings, 23,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 12,500 financial advisory firms with investment and technology solutions to invest their own clients’ money. Privately held for 70 years, Fidelity employs more than 40,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about.