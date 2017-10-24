HostMDS is one of the first providers in the market to offer unlimited hosting packages.

HostMDS, a leading provider of cost-effective and powerful web hosting, VPS and Colocation services, has announced the launch of its latest line of web hosting, vps, dedicated server and colocation along with revamping its website.

New Web Hosting package is offering unlimited disk space and bandwidth, unlimited email accounts and is equipped with cPanel, Free SSL certificate(Let’s Encrypt) and Spam filter powered by SpamExperts, Starting from $2.99.

All HostMDS VPS Hosting plans come with dedicated disk space, RAM, and CPU. VPS hosting plans provide full root access and remote reboot capability so customers can install any supported application, customize their Linux VPS and manage their VPS with ease, priced from $9 per month.

Four solid packages for Dedicated Server Hosting have been introduced. Customers can configure the CPU, RAM, Disk Space, or other add-ons to customize the server based on their requirements. All servers are located in Canada, offered on Linux operating systems and guarantee 99.99% up-time, starting from $79.99 per month.

"HostMDS is one of the first providers in the market to offer unlimited hosting packages. We wanted to continue to offer the very same feature when we acquired the business back in 2016," said Ali Mirdamadi, HostMDS CEO. "HostMDS is and will remain a one-stop shop for people that want to enjoy a feature-rich, turn-key hosting solutions with truly unlimited resources. We have also added a robust and affordable VPS solution for people who want a bit extra than a regular hosting package."

You can view the new Web Hosting and VPS Hosting Plans here on HostMDS's website: http://www.hostmds.com

About HostMDS

As you might know HostMDS has recently been acquired by Cirrus Hosting, Canada’s leading hosting company. Cirrus Hosting is committed to HostMDS mission in providing secure and reliable hosting solutions with high level of customer support for personal and businesses customers. HostMDS has been in hosting industry for more than 8 years and has its own share of loyal customers. HostMDS’s datacenter is strategically located in the Greater Toronto Area, home to Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) with 150+ unique high speed networks, and is protected and equipped with 24/7 with strict security protocols, on-site security guard, video surveillance, biometric scanners, and more. The datacenter is equipped with nothing less than Enterprise class servers and multiple Tier-1 BGP providers.