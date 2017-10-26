Khadija Walker-Fobbs Named Executive Director of The New Foster Care

Khadija Walker-Fobbs "We will continue to work tirelessly on improving outcomes for children and youth in foster care while helping them build permanent relationships with supportive adults, finding stable homes and building bridges for community and individuals to engage in their overall well-being."

Khadija Walker-Fobbs was named Executive Director of The New Foster Care.

Under her leadership, The New Foster Care will expand supports to youth who are transitioning-out of care with housing, employment, resources and permanent connections to supportive adults who can be a stable force in their lives.

“It continues to be my main focus to meet the needs of our most vulnerable children in Michigan's foster care system” said Ms. Walker-Fobbs. “We will continue to increase our positive impact on families by supporting those who are fostering or adopting, providing tangible resources, and breaking down barriers for our children and older youth.

In looking ahead to her priorities with The New Foster Care, Ms. Walker- Fobbs said, “We will continue to work tirelessly on improving outcomes for children and youth in foster care while helping them build permanent relationships with supportive adults, finding stable homes and building bridges for community and individuals to engage in their overall well-being.”

Before coming to The New Foster Care, Khadija was the Director of Development & Community Partnerships for the Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative (MYOI) under Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency through a partnership with the Jim Casey Youth Opportunities Initiative, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency. MYOI focuses on improving outcomes for youth transitioning out of the foster care system, serving thousands of youth over the years. It exists in 64 counties across Michigan.

Khadija is a co-founder and board President of Mission 1:17, a 501c3 that offers semi-independent housing, permanent relationships and life skills training for young men and women in foster care. She works with a dedicated team of people to provide intense supports to youth who live in Mission 1:17’s metro-Detroit homes.

The New Foster Care exists to increase awareness and to make a measurable impact on the foster care system through collaboration and connection. They work with faith-based organizations and the community to take immediate action for families through filing gaps, developing permanent relationships and creating positive changes in the foster care system.

If you’d like more information about the work of The New Foster Care, visit their website at http://www.thenewfostercare.org/.