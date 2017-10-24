Jacob Rosendale Named Service Technician at Stertil-Koni

Jacob Rosendale joins Stertil-Koni as a Service Technician Jacob has dedicated his professional career to the service industry and brings a strong background in diagnosing and repairing heavy duty equipment, overseeing inventory as well as participating in the manufacturing and assembly process.

Stertil-Koni, the leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – notably bus lifts and truck lifts – has announced that Jacob Rosendale has joined the company as a Service Technician.

In his new position, Rosedale handles technical and organizational duties at the Stertil-Koni warehouse in Stevensville, MD and works as a key support person for company distributors and end-users.

In making today’s announcement, Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of Stertil-Koni, noted: “Jacob has dedicated his professional career to the service industry and brings a strong background in diagnosing and repairing heavy duty equipment, overseeing inventory as well as participating in the manufacturing and assembly process. His in-depth experience, focus and breadth of technical knowledge, along with a dedication to getting the job done, make Jacob a key contributor to Stertil-Koni’s focus on delivering ‘radical’ customer service. We are pleased to welcome him to the Stertil-Koni family.”

Rosendale also has experience in sales, electrical installation and HVAC technology.

He has a Diploma in Diesel and Industrial Technology from the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Exton, Pennsylvania. During his studies, Jacob’s determination was celebrated with the UTI Excellent Attendance Award and the Student of the Course Award.

About Stertil-Koni

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes https://stertil-koni.com/mobile column lifts, [mobile column lifts __title__ ], two-post, 4-post, inground piston lifts, platform lifts, and its innovative axle-engaging, inground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” and “cassette” versions, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni is especially well known for its portable lifts (mobile columns) and high-performance in-ground and platform lifting systems. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.

# # #

Contact: Paul D. Feldman 800-336-6637 Paul.Feldman(at)Stertil-Koni(dot)com