Realtors® Jane Stoney Cook and Caroline Perkins Join The Cassina Group

Innovation-driven real estate firm, The Cassina Group, is pleased to announce that distinguished REALTORS® Jane Stoney Cook and Caroline Perkins have joined the company.

A native of Charleston, Jane Stoney Cook brings a wealth of knowledge in all areas of Charleston real estate. Her background also includes private school administration and work with the Historic Charleston Foundation. She is dedicated to delivering the highest level of expertise and care in

dealing with any real estate transaction.

“I am thrilled to provide my existing and future clients with the most current information for their decision process while working alongside professional, energetic agents,” said Jane Stoney Cook.

Caroline Perkins started in the real estate industry in 2013. A graduate of North Carolina State University, she has a background in public relations and digital strategy. She has built a strong client base throughout the Lowcountry and has been recognized as a REALTOR® of Distinction—President’s Circle.

“I am enthused to be working at The Cassina Group,” said Perkins, when asked about her move to the company. “The Cassina Group takes technology, marketing and branding to a whole new level by constantly analyzing new ways to attract buyers and sellers in a very competitive market.”

“We are excited to welcome Jane and Caroline to The Cassina Group,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Broker-in-Charge. “Both women have strong histories of success in the Charleston real estate market and will be invaluable additions to our team.”

The Cassina Group is known as Charleston’s innovation-driven real estate firm, with a proven reputation for delivering stronger results though leading-edge technology and building lasting relationships. For more information on The Cassina Group, please visit ww.TheCassinaGroup.com.

About The Cassina Group

The Cassina Group is a boutique real estate brokerage with offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. Recent awards include top honors from Charleston Magazine, Inc. 5000 and SC Biz News. For more information, visit http://www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.