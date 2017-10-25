VTEX We’re excited to be able offer this service to our clients.

Optimum7 is proud to announce its recent partnership with VTEX, an enterprise eCommerce platform with a powerful and scalable infrastructure. Optimum7 will now be able to provide a wider range of functionalities on a global scale with VTEX’s advanced eCommerce system that major corporations in over 20 countries are using.

Optimum7’s new partnership with VTEX can now deliver a new level of SaaS eCommerce that includes features such as enhanced security, better conversion funnel, enterprise integrations, unlimited API, highest level of PCI compliance and more. With other eCommerce platforms, there are usually a handful of functionalities that might benefit an eCommerce business. As a result, eCommerce owners have to spend more money to customize these solutions. With VTEX’s platform, all of the key eCommerce functionalities are included and customizations are easy and efficient! VTEX has made it easy for eCommerce businesses to implement these features into their online stores with little to no assistance.

“We’re excited to be able offer this service to our clients,” Optimum7 COO, Duran Inci said. “This is a game-changer!”

This highly adaptable enterprise platform will drastically improve a shoppers experience while boosting the sales revenue of an online business.

For more information about Optimum7’s new partnership with VTEX, or if you’re interested in migrating your current online store onto VTEX’s platform, contact Arthur Cooper at 866-848-6072.

