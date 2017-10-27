Mount Pleasant is one of the Lowcountry’s most desirable areas to call home

The Cassina Group has a long established presence in Mount Pleasant’s luxury real estate market; this year is no exception. The boutique firm, with only 36 full-time REALTORS®, represented the buyers or sellers in twenty Mt. Pleasant transactions over $1,000,000 through mid-October.

“Mount Pleasant is one of the Lowcountry’s most desirable areas to call home,” said Owen Tyler, Managing Broker and Broker-in-Charge at The Cassina Group. “Our agents are extremely knowledgeable about the area and do a significant amount of business East of the Cooper particularly in the luxury market.”

Four noteworthy sales include 422 Royall Avenue, 19 Hopetown Road, 2 Pierates Cruz and 349 Coinbow Drive—all listed by The Cassina Group. 422 Royall Avenue, a custom home in the heart of the Old Village, designed by Heather Wilson and built by Reavis-Comer in 2011. The 2,941 square foot home showcases an open floor plan with high-end finishes and enviable outdoor living spaces including a courtyard, pool and entertaining area. Charles McIntosh represented the owners in the sale. Located in I’On, 19 Hopetown Road overlooks the marsh and boasts 3,980 square feet of interior living space with an open floor plan, nice formal rooms and upscale finishes. Meghan Webster represented the owners. Another signficant Old Village sale for The Cassina Group is 2 Pierates Cruz—a classic brick traditional with many fine features and updates. The owners were represented by Garrett Rust. An impressive vacant land sale at 349 Coinbow Drive in Hobcaw Point was recorded with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers. The 0.48 acre parcel is located in The Shipyard—a historic former shipbuilding site listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Other notable sales include:

216 Molasses Lane (Hobcaw Point): 5 beds, 4 baths & 5,000 sq. ft. (Meghan Webster represented the buyers)

4233 Longmarsh Road (Sewee Preserve): 5 beds, 6.5 baths & 4,887 sq. ft. (Laura Rembert represented the buyers)

308 McCormick Street (Old Village): 4 beds, 3.5 baths & 3,917 sq. ft. (Jackie Kelly represented the buyers)

1612 Home Farm Road (Home Farm): 4 beds, 4.5 baths & 4,841 sq. ft. (Melissa Martin represented the buyers)

19 Fairhope Road (I’On): 3 beds, 3.5 baths & 3,660 sq. ft. (Patty Mogul represented the buyers; resale Margaret Todd Truluck represented the sellers)

261 Cooper River Drive (The Tides): 2 beds, 2.5 baths & 2,659 sq. ft. (Robertson Allen represented the sellers)

763 Olde Central Way (Olde Park): 5 beds, 4.5 baths & 3,634 sq. ft. (Meghan Webster represented the sellers)

608 Stewardship Road (Hibben at Belle Hall): 4 beds, 4.5 baths & 3,859 sq. ft. (Jimmy Dye represented the sellers)

23 Fairhope Road (I’On): 5 beds, 4.5 baths & 4,401 sq. ft. (Meghan Webster represented the sellers)

845 Marsh Grove Avenue (Saltgrass Pointe): 4 beds, 2.5 baths & 2,952 sq. ft. (Jackie Kelly represented the buyers)

606 Noble Lane (Cooper Estates): 0.41 acres, waterfront (Meghan Webster represented the sellers)

94 Latitude Lane (I’On): 4 beds, 3.5 baths & 2,402 sq. ft. (Meghan Webster represented the sellers)

305 Indigo Bay Circle (Back Bay Village): 4 beds, 3.5 baths & 4,801 sq. ft. (Harold Holt represented the buyers)

1329 Erckmann Drive (Old Mt. Pleasant): 4 beds, 3.5 abths & 3,460 sq. ft. (Jackie Kelly represented the buyers)

345 Coinbow Drive (The Shipyard at Hobcaw Point): 0.42 acres, waterfront (Jimmy Dye represented the sellers)

