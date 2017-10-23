LIA Announces New Executive Director

Dr. Nat Quick poses for a picture with LIA leadership, in Orlando, Florida Oct. 19. Quick is the association's new executive director.

After almost three decades, the Laser Institute of America is making an enormous change by appointing Dr. Nathaniel Quick, founder of AppliCote Associates, LLC and former LIA President, as its new executive director. Quick will succeed Peter Baker, who retired in May of this year.

“We are grateful for the 28 strong years Peter Baker gave us at LIA,” said Paul Denney, LIA President. “And we are excited to grow LIA with Dr. Quick’s extensive leadership and experience. LIA will continue to lead the industry just as it has for many years.”

Quick takes the helm this year after his nomination by LIA’s board of directors; he is expected to lead the association for the next several years.

“I welcome this opportunity to guide LIA in this phase of its innovative growth,” Quick said. “LIA has been a tremendous laser materials processing knowledge-base for my company, inspiring the creation of our patented laser based technologies for new industrial applications. Now, I can repay the favor.”

Quick earned several degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University including a Doctor of Philosophy, which he received in 1976.

After completing his education, Quick held a position as the Vice President of Washburn Wire Products, Inc., where he focused on quality control and laboratory operations. Eventually, Quick cofounded AT&T Coatings, an entrepreneurial spin-off with a focus on technological applications.

Between 1985 and 1989, Quick was the CEO, and chief scientist for his own company, Applications Technology of Indiana, Inc., where he invented and/or developed clad-coat micro-composited powders for powdered metal and conductive polymer electronic applications. From 1990 to 2002, Quick filled leadership positions within several companies that concentrated on materials processing and research development. For several years he continued to hone his skills as a negotiator and a project developer before founding his self-financed company, AppliCote Associates, LLC, in 2003.

Quick hopes to bring his appreciation for science and technology to LIA and its employees.

“LIA has the opportunity to become the portal to all industries and personnel that want to access laser information,” Quick said. “We are developing the means to better deliver data related to laser technology and innovative applications internationally. In short, we are becoming the content provider for all laser based technologies.”

About LIA

The Laser Institute of America (LIA) is the professional society for laser applications and safety serving the industrial, educational, medical, research and government communities throughout the world since 1968. http://www.lia.org, 13501 Ingenuity Drive, Suite 128, Orlando, FL 32826, +1.407.380.1553.