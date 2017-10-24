Our acquisition of Pyxidis enables us to expand range of service and product offering, so we can truly be the one-stop-shop solution with end-to-end solutions for the manufacturing of instruments, implants and now surgical trays

In’Tech Medical SAS (http://www.intech-medical.com), the leading Contract Manufacturer of surgical instruments in Orthopedics, announced that it has acquired Pyxidis SA., a reputable French-based manufacturer of customized sterilization cases and trays for surgical Instruments.

With over 40 years of experience and presence worldwide, Pyxidis is renowned for its total commitment to building medical containers with utmost reliability, highest quality, as well as an uncompromised elegance. The company is a preferred contract manufacturer for major orthopedic OEMs, endoscopy, dental and ophthalmic companies.

"Our acquisition of Pyxidis enables us to expand range of service and product offering," says Laurent Pruvost, President of In’Tech Medical, "so we can truly be the one-stop-shop solution with end-to-end solutions for the manufacturing of instruments, implants and now surgical trays. By combining resources with Pyxidis, we are reaffirming our leadership as a Contract Manufacturer for the orthopedic market while assuring first-class services to our customers globally."

The operation strategically complements both companies’ offering and is positioned to better serve the needs of Medical Device customers worldwide.

"Today's announcement is an exciting next chapter for Pyxidis, bringing together two industry leaders with a shared passion for quality, craftsmanship, elegance, and customer service," said Fabrice Duprat, Pyxidis President. "As a group, our combined capacity and scale will increase our global reach and help our clients achieve their business objectives. We look forward to leveraging our combined experience, expertise and competitiveness to further contribute to our clients’ success."

About In'Tech Medical

Founded in France in 2000, In’Tech Medical is a global leader in orthopedic contract-manufacturing. With the company’s recent expansion in USA and Malaysia, In’Tech Medical is now the world’s largest provider of surgical instruments to the Spine Industry. Powered by a diverse product portfolio, an ability to find solutions to complex engineering challenges, and over 500 employees globally, In’Tech Medical is ideally positioned for sustainable growth and personalized customer care.

Since July 2017, In’Tech Medical’s development is supported by its shareholders Eurazeo PME and Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners alongside its management team.

About Pyxidis

Pyxidis has over 40 years of experience and specializes in the design and manufacture of customized sterilization cases and trays for surgical instruments. Pyxidis is today world renowned for its high-quality stainless, aluminum and thermoformed cases & trays and takes pride in developing long-lasting partnerships through its commitment to building durable medical containers with utmost reliability, highest quality, as well as an uncompromised elegance.