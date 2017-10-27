Partners Pharmacy and Ascend Health Both Announce New COO

Partners Pharmacy announces their growth through the addition of a new Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Spero.

Anthony serves as the current CEO and President of Ascend Hospice, Home Health, and Concierge Home Care and will continue to maintain that role while bringing his over 25 years of healthcare sales management and operations experience to Partners Pharmacy. In the past, Anthony has managed skilled nursing and long term care facilities, independent and assisted living facilities, CCRC’s and long term acute care hospitals. Anthony received his Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration and his MBA in Finance from Suffolk University. He is a licensed nursing home administrator and is most proud of his employment as a certified nursing assistant completed very early on in his healthcare career. In 2015, Mr. Spero was a speaker at the AHCA Quality Symposium and the Home Care Leadership Summit and presented on the topic of “People Centered Care.” He has also been recognized for his strong use of coaching, development, and staff retention techniques to drive best-in-class results.

As a member of the leadership team at Partners Pharmacy, Anthony is excited to help an already successful healthcare organization reach even greater heights. “I’m thrilled by this opportunity,” says Spero. “The technology and innovation that Partners Pharmacy provides is second-to-none and I really do believe that as far as our growth is concerned, the sky's the limit.”

In addition to Anthony’s new role, Partners Pharmacy’s ally organization, Ascend Health, is announcing that Janet Bahl RN will be stepping beside Anthony into the COO role at the organization. Janet serves as current Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations for Ascend Hospice, Home Health, and Concierge Home Care. She has over 30 years of healthcare experience with a focus in hospice and home health education. Janet has been successful through her roles in operations and business development.

About Partners Pharmacy - Partners Pharmacy is one of the largest long-term care pharmacy provider in the U.S. Each regional Partners location provides the same unmatched personalized service through the combined resources of local teams and expanding national resources. Partners collaborates with the communities it serves to improve outcomes, reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies that permit more time for direct patient care.

About Ascend Health - Ascend is considered a leader in the healthcare industry, inspiring people to live better lives through innovative health and wellness programs, products, and services. Approaching the rapidly changing healthcare industry with integrity, passion and purpose, Ascend’s staff of highly trained professionals provides quality care and personalized service nationwide. The Ascend family includes Ascend Hospice, Ascend Home Health, Ascend Concierge Home Care and Ascend Rehab.