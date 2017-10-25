As an App Orchard contributor, Konnarock Healthcare will use Epic APIs to give customers a solution that will enable greater collaboration, integration and smooth workflow. Inclusion in the App Orchard gives Konnarock Healthcare the ability to deliver customer functionality tested with Epic to provide predictable and reliable experience customers need. Customers that want to maximize their EHR investment in Epic must balance the need to smoothly integrate with Epic platforms in a way that improves workflow for care teams and leverages a standard deployment methodology across all Epic platforms.

Konnarock Evaluator automates manual safety survey processes for pressure injuries, restraints, falls and pain management to reduce time, improve quality and provide immediate feedback for sustained improvement. Interested customers can learn more about the Konnarock Healthcare Evaluator Epic App Orchard application at the gallery page, https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=132.

Konnarock Healthcare was invited to speak about our experience with the App Orchard at the first Epic the first App Orchard Conference, being held November 9-10th 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Konnarock Healthcare

Konnarock Healthcare is leading the way in nurse centric point-of-care mobile solutions for healthcare. Konnarock is dedicated to delivering measurable safety and quality improvements through solutions that extend an organization’s EHR and clinical systems and fit smoothly into care team workflows. The company’s flagship product, Evaluator, delivers on the company mission to improve workflows, care interventions, and eliminate harm as well as improve productivity. For more information, please visit http://www.konnarockhealthcare.com