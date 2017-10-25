L-R: Honoree Ric Swierat, Arc of Westchester Executive Director, with his wife, Catherine Swierat; honorees Laura and George Landegger, representing The Landegger Family The food and beverages were spectacular, the setting could not have been more elegant, and, because of our exciting auction items and live paddle raise, we were able to raise much needed funds for Arc of Westchester’s vital programs and services.

The Arc of Westchester Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing public awareness and raising financial resources to support Arc of Westchester’s programs and services for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, announce that it raised more than $400,000 at its 14th annual “A Matter of Taste” fundraiser. Nearly 400 supporters attended the signature event, which took place on Tues., Oct. 17 at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle.

The fundraiser featured delicious cuisine prepared by some of Westchester County’s finest chefs, accompanied by prestigious wine and craft beers, as well as a live paddle raise and silent auction. Over $100,000 was raised during the IMPACT paddle raise/live auction alone, the most in the event’s history. Lisa Salvadorini, Award-winning anchor from News 12 Westchester and News 12 Hudson Valley, was the event emcee. More than 30 culinary and beverage participants served attendees at this year’s event. For a full list, visit https://www.arcwestchester.org/culinary-and-beverage-tastings.

"This signature fundraising event, which raises funds to support innovative, comprehensive, and lifelong services for thousands of individuals and families impacted by autism and other developmental disabilities, has continued to get bigger and better each year, thanks to the generosity of our donors and the Westchester community. We were thrilled to once again have the support of such a large and generous crowd for this wonderful event,” said Nancy Patota, Executive Director, Arc of Westchester Foundation. “The food and beverages were spectacular, the setting could not have been more elegant, and, because of our exciting auction items and live paddle raise, we were able to raise much needed funds for Arc of Westchester’s vital programs and services.”

Another event highlight was the premiere of the organization’s new video “No Limits”, which illustrates the enormous cultural change that has occurred over the past 35 years in the way Arc of Westchester supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

This year’s “A Matter of Taste” featured two awards of recognition. The Landegger Family received the Family Partner Award for their steadfast dedication to Arc of Westchester. Ian Landegger, 13 years old, was born with a developmental disability, and his parents, George and Laura, accepted the award of the family’s behalf. George gave a touching speech about their personal connection to the cause and the impact that the organization has had on their family.

The evening’s second honoree was Richard P. Swierat, executive director of Arc of Westchester, who received the inaugural Legacy Award for his dedication to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Swierat has led the organization for 35 years and has become a guiding light of the Arc Movement. Patota said of Swierat, “You are living proof that one person can make a difference. You have led a cultural sea change in the way thousands of children learn in our schools, adults work and volunteer at Westchester businesses, and live full lives in our communities.”

Arc of Westchester, founded in 1949, is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. Over 800 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.

###

About the Arc of Westchester Foundation

The Arc of Westchester Foundation’s mission is to increase public awareness and to raise financial support from the community, generating income through long-term investments, and making contributions to support services for people with developmental disabilities served by Arc of Westchester. Visit, http://www.arcwestchester.org.

Arc of Westchester is a chapter of NYSARC, Inc. and The Arc.