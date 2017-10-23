Catapult Learning, Inc. today announced that the company has been awarded a contract by the Houston Independent School District to provide Title IV, Part A services to private, nonpublic schools within the district. Catapult is the sole recipient of this one-year contract (RFP is option to renew through 2022), which will enable the company to provide services to as many as 52 private nonpublic schools within the Houston Independent School District. The Title IV, Part A program, also known as the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grant, will service schools in three focus areas: well-rounded educational opportunities; activities to support safe and healthy students’ activity; and effective use of technology.

The Title IV program services will support students, families, teachers, and school leaders. The family-specific programming focuses on family engagement and personal well-being as critical to student success. STEM-focused programs—targeting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)—will support both students and teachers, providing STEM literature and hands-on activities for students and professional development workshops for teachers.

“The Title IV, Part A grant provides great flexibility to support eligible students at our participating schools,” said Pamela Evans, Manager, External Funding - Titles I, II & IV, for Houston Independent School District. “This new grant expands our working relationship with Catapult Learning that is centered around on-going collaboration between Houston ISD, Catapult Learning, and our private nonprofit schools.”

Catapult Learning has provided education services to the Houston Independent School District (HISD), the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston (ADGH), and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston for nearly ten years. The company partners with HISD, providing Title I and Title II services to more than 2,000 students and professional development to over 1,000 teachers and school leaders annually.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to grow and strengthen our partnerships with Houston ISD, ADGH, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston,” said Meridith Banks, Catapult Learning’s Regional Director. “This new Title IV program allows us to provide additional support services in the region to help meet the needs of an even greater number of students and teachers.”

Catapult Learning provides Title I and Title II services in both public and nonpublic schools throughout the country. Several of its longest-standing partnerships are with the largest dioceses and archdioceses in the country, including New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, in addition to Galveston-Houston. The company is a proud partner to the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA) and is participating in this week’s NCEA Catholic Leadership Summit in Tempe, Arizona.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, Inc. has dedicated over four decades to providing education solutions that generate demonstrable academic achievement and better life outcomes for students, regardless of their learning barriers or other challenges they may face. The company’s team of 5,600 educators works to achieve sustained academic gains and build teacher and leadership capacity through evidence-based programs that include intervention services, special education and alternative education programs, and professional development solutions. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning partners with over 500 school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest school districts in the United States. Catapult Learning has Education Service Agency Accreditation by AdvancED, a global leader in providing improvement and accreditation services worldwide. http://www.catapultlearning.com