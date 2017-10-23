Xchange Technology Group has earned the Responsible Recycling Practices for Electronics Recycling (R2) Standard certification at its North Carolina headquarter location. The certification comes as part of the Company’s conservation-focused initiatives to promote the reuse and recovery of end-of-life hardware.

“Our team has put immense effort into building processes and policies that result in the highest level of excellence,” says Alan Rupp, Chief Executive Officer of Xchange Technology Group and its subsidiaries. “With R2:2013, we can be sure that customers served out of our North Carolina location receive the quality and security they need from their IT asset disposition partner.”

R2-certified facilities are held to strict accountability criteria for environmental, health, and safety practices, including the proper handling of electronic waste. Facilities with R2:2013 certification undergo a rigorous auditing process to ensure the highest standards are met to protect customers, employees and the community. Facilities that hold R2:2013 certification assure that used and end-of-life electronic equipment are handled properly while offering:



Safe, effective recovery and reuse of electronics

Guarded downstream control of the recycling chain

Minimal risk to the environment and public health

Reduced insurance cost for recyclers, minimizing liability

Help with due diligence for OEM end-of-life products

Increased public confidence through certified third-party review

Peace of mind for the secure handling and destruction of sensitive data

The new policies work in conjunction with XTG’s expanding asset recovery offerings, which help customers responsibly recycle and recover some of the costs incurred as a result of phasing out old IT equipment. R2-certification ensures that the policies in place will address the security concerns that accompany the destruction of sensitive data on old equipment.

“We are proud to bring R2 to our NC headquarters. We are already developing plans to seek certification in our international locations as we maintain our global commitment to safe and secure IT disposal,” says Rupp.

In addition to R2:2013, XTG’s Morrisville, NC site also received OHSAS 18001:2007, ISO 9001:2015, and 14001:2015 certifications.

