ServiceLink, the premier national provider of mortgage services, today announced the addition of a new capability called EXOS Digital Assistant to its EXOS digital mortgage platform. Appraisers, signing agents, real estate agents and lenders will now have access to a personal digital voice assistant. EXOS Digital Assistant was created through integration of Google’s DialogFlow into ServiceLink’s EXOS platform.

“This latest technology enhancement continues to demonstrate ServiceLink’s commitment to digitizing mortgage services and breaking the boundaries of mortgage process innovation,” said Chris Azur, CEO of ServiceLink. “Today, our EXOS technologies are reshaping how lenders look at mortgage services, and our new EXOS Digital Assistant will continue to drive expectations of what the future holds.”

EXOS Digital Assistant provides users with a fully interactive and hands-free communication experience. Built on Dialogflow technology, the conversational experience can reschedule appointments, provide estimated times of arrival, access productivity updates and more, all through voice interaction.

“As a result of rapid artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) advancements, human to computer interaction is gradually moving away from screen interfaces toward a natural interaction through voice,” said Kiran Vattem, Chief Technology Officer of ServiceLink. “This transition is evident by the fact that 40 percent of smartphone users utilize a voice assistant at least once per day.”

The EXOS platform, including EXOS Digital Assistant, is device agnostic – working on both iOS and Android – and free to all users.

“EXOS has already simplified the process for those leveraging the platform and delivered material operational efficiencies,” Azur said. “The EXOS Digital Assistant builds on our momentum to change the future of mortgage services.”

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the premier national provider of mortgage services. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class technology, services, and insight with a relentless commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, compliance, and service. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/.

About EXOS

EXOS is a technology platform connecting consumers, realtors, builders and lenders with an expanded virtual community of real estate professionals. Revolutionizing the mortgage process through mobile apps, voice, APIs/partner eco-system, Predictive Analytics and AI, EXOS reduces cycle times, improves quality and enhances the customer experience. To learn more about EXOS, please visit https://www.exostechnology.com/.

