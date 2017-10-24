As with all our projects, we are pleased with the successful completion of these projects as well as our customers’ satisfaction with them. We are equally excited with the start of new projects

Harbor Stone Construction Company, LLC, (https://harborstonecc.com/) is pleased to announce the completion of two large, successful projects as well as the launch of additional large projects. The completed projects included both commercial and residential projects, and the newly begun projects also represent both specialties.

The first project featured was completed at the YMCA of DE in Dover, Delaware and included a cedar sauna in the pool area. The project was won through a successful bid and completed in August of this year. Strong and durable, as well as aesthetically pleasing, the sauna is designed with a six-person capacity, allowing YMCA members and guests to gain all the benefits of sauna usage.

The second project was an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) remodel in Hockessin, Delaware. The project included the complete gutting of the home with the addition of ADA compliance throughout, featuring new flooring, kitchen and appliances, bathrooms, as well as ramps both inside and outside of the home. With the successful completion of the interior, the residents are now enjoying their newly remodeled home as Harbor Stone Construction completes add-ons.

Harbor Stone Construction just broke ground on a home addition featuring an in-law suite complete with bedroom plus sitting area, en suite bath, and walk-in closet.

We are very excited to announce the completion of the YMCA of DE Sauna Project as well as the ADA Compliant Full Home Renovation Project. - Christina Ward, Project Assistant, Harbor Stone Construction.

Founded seven years ago by John Rozich, Harbor Stone Construction, LLC is located in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Harbor Stone Construction is a privately owned and operated company providing exemplary commercial and residential construction projects with premium quality, performance, professionalism, and customer service. From large to small projects, demolitions to additions, renovations to hardscaping, electrical to plumbing, plus floors, decks, painting, and more, the professional team at Harbor Stone Construction strives for excellence with on time, on budget services which exceed expectations as well as industry standards.

Visit Harbor Stone Construction (https://harborstonecc.com/) today