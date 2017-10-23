DuPont and others have been accused of allegedly releasing chemicals known to be harmful to the public into the Cape Fear River, which provides drinking water to thousands of people served by the Brunswick County Northwest Water Treatment Plant, according to a class action lawsuit filed on Oct. 20.

What: Class Action and Individual Complaint and Request for Jury Trial

Where: Filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Southern Division / Case # 7:17-CV-00197-FL

When: Oct. 20

Who:

-Plaintiff

-Roger Morton, individually and as representative of the members of the classes

-Represented by the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin (Durham) and The Hannon Law Firm (Denver)

-Defendants

-The Chemours Company FC, LLC, The Chemours Company, E.I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Inc., E.I. duPont Chemical Corporation, Ellis H. McGaughy, and Michael E. Johnson

Summary

Plaintiff, individually and as a representative of the members of a class (amounting potentially to more than 30,000 people), seeks compensatory and punitive damages arising out of alleged releases, discharges, spills and leaks of toxic PFAS and PFECAs, both past and present, from the Fayetteville Works Facility and property currently owned by the Chemours Defendants in Fayetteville, NC.

Requests for alleged damages include:



loss in value and marketability of properties

cost of remediating properties

cost of mitigating the contaminated water, and/or cost of alternative water sources

loss of use of their properties they own, loss of use and enjoyment of those properties, annoyance, discomfort and inconvenience

cost of diagnostic testing for the early detection of illness, disease, and disease process caused by exposure to Defendants’ toxic PFAS and/or PFECAs

Claims for relief (i.e. alleged ways in which defendants may have broken the law):



Trespass

Nuisance

Negligence

Negligent failure to warn

Unjust enrichment

